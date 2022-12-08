TPS redistricting proposals presented as deadline looms

With a statutory deadline looming at the end of the month, Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has another round of proposed redistricting maps to consider.

As presented at a special board meeting Thursday evening by TPS’ redistricting contractor, the Indian Nations Council of Governments, Plan N would move four elementary school campuses to new board districts: Emerson from District 1 to District 2, Hoover from District 6 to District 5, Patrick Henry from District 7 to District 5 and Unity from District 3 to District 2.

Plan O would only move Patrick Henry Elementary from District 7 to District 5. However, unlike Plan N, it utilizes the District 1 boundaries sent to the Tulsa County Election Board, which results in four split precincts across two counties.

“When your predecessors redistricted 11 years ago, there weren’t split precincts,” INCOG Executive Director Rich Brierre said. “However, those precinct lines have changed and where we start from today, 11 precincts are split.”

Based on board and community feedback, neither of the proposals would move Skelly or Celia Clinton elementary schools into new districts as floated in previous maps, Brierre noted.

“This board has placed a priority on trying to avoid moving schools from one district to another,” he said.

The proposed maps were released to the public on Tuesday, prompting questions at Thursday’s meeting from the lone public commenter, Cathy McDonnell, about how much advance time the board had to review them as well.

“How much notice are you all operating on?” she asked. “I understand that there is a tight timeline, but you all need to have adequate time to review these proposals.”

Under state law, TPS has until Dec. 31 to complete its redistricting process. However, under another state law, the resolution calling for an election in District 1 was due to the Tulsa County Election Board by Nov. 18 and had to include a physical description of the board district in question.

When TPS submitted its election resolution to the Tulsa County Election Board in mid-November, it listed the current boundaries for District 1, which includes the campuses of Council Oak, Clinton West, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

The filing period for the seat was slated to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. A motion for a temporary restraining order was filed Wednesday in Tulsa County District Court in an effort to extend the filing period for the District 1 seat until TPS completes the redistricting process.

A stay was granted late Wednesday and a hearing on the motion is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.