TPS redistricting delays draws legal challenge

Although the filing period for area school board candidates closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, a legal challenge has been filed over the effects of Tulsa Public Schools’ ongoing redistricting efforts.

On Wednesday night, Maria Seidler, an attorney with Legal Overwatch for Parents’ School Rights, confirmed that she filed a motion for a temporary restraining order with Tulsa County District Court on behalf of David Arnett and Scott Carson in an effort to extend the filing period for TPS’ District 1 seat until the district’s board of education completes its statutorily-mandated redistricting process.

Along with TPS, listed defendants are Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman and Tulsa County Election Board Chairman George Wiland.

“I’ve had calls from many different people concerned that the filing deadline was today, but there are still lot of questions about what the boundaries are,” Seidler said. “How do you make up your mind if you want to file … when you don’t know if you are still going to live within the boundaries of the district?”

Under state law, TPS has until Dec. 31 to complete its redistricting process. However, under another state law, the resolution calling for an election in District 1 was due to the Tulsa County Election Board by Nov. 18 and had to include a physical description of the board district in question.

When TPS submitted its election resolution to the Tulsa County Election Board in mid-November, it listed the current boundaries for District 1, which includes the campuses of Council Oak, Clinton West, Emerson, Eugene Field, Robertson and Wayman Tisdale elementary schools; Webster Middle and High School; KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School; and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, two candidates filed for the District 1 seat: current board President Stacey Woolley and Jared Buswell.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court Network did not have a hearing date listed in the matter Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, barring a candidate bowing out, two area school districts will have a primary election for a board of education seat come February.

At the close of the filing period Wednesday, only the seats at Owasso and Claremore drew more than two candidates, prompting a primary election on Feb. 14.

Current Owasso School Board President Neal Kessler is being challenged by Vincent Donaldson and Kristy Moon for seat No. 3, which represents the district’s southwest side.

In Claremore, incumbent Lindsey Baldwin, Isaac Erwin and Lee Gonzalez filed in Ward 3. Baldwin was appointed to the seat in August after the resignation of Rod Henry.

The voter registration deadline for the February primary election is Jan. 20, while the absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Feb. 9-10.

Under state law, if only two candidates file for a seat or no single candidate in the primary receives a majority of the votes cast, that race will be decided on the April 4 general election ballot.

With only two candidates each, seats with three other Tulsa County school districts will not go before voters until April, according to filings with the Tulsa County Election Board. All three races involve a current board president.

Tracy Hanlon is challenging board President Rusty Gunn for Sand Springs’ seat No. 3.

In Berryhill, Danny Bean is challenging James Geiger.

In Bixby, Julie Bentley is challenging board President Matt Dotson for seat No. 3.

Bixby Public Schools’ Ward 3 stretches from U.S. 64 to Mingo Road and from the district’s northern boundary to South 151st Street.

Area school board candidates running unopposed include Broken Arrow’s John Cockrell, Michelle Metcalf with Catoosa, Jennifer McElroy in Collinsville, Jenks’ Melissa Abdo, Clay Biggerstaff for Keystone’s seat No. 2, Jason Valentine at Liberty, Skiatook’s Jesse Madaffari, Michelle Brown in Sperry, Union’s Heather McAdams, Wayne Stinnett at Verdigris and Danny Hancock with Tulsa Technology Center.

No candidates filed for seat No. 3 with Glenpool Public Schools or seat No. 3 with Keystone Public School.

Complete candidate filings for school board seats with Creek County-based districts, including Allen Bowden, Mounds, Lone Star and Sapulpa, were not available as of press time.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to withdraw their candidacy with their county election board.

