OKLAHOMA CITY — Tulsa Public Schools received renewal of its state accreditation on Thursday morning accompanied by threats of more serious interventions within a matter of months if it does not meet State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ demands for dramatic turnaround in academic outcomes and fiscal management.

Walters praised the local school board for “rooting out a cancer in the district that caused so many problems,” referring to the Tulsa school board’s formal agreement approved Wednesday evening to part ways with Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist.

Walters voted alongside Gov. Kevin Stitt’s five appointees on the state Board of Education, 6-0, to approve “accreditation with deficiencies” status for TPS, which is actually an upgrade from its previous status of “accredited with warning.”

But he also vowed to give the local Tulsa school board “a very short rope," saying he would return and ask for additional authority from the state Board of Education if he does not see adequate progress made within a few months.

“I see this as giving this district the opportunity to succeed,” Walters said. “To be clear, if they don’t fix their problems, I will.”

Don Burdick, a state board of education member from Tulsa, made the approved motion to renew Tulsa’s accreditation with stipulations he referred to as “deliverables that help us stay aligned and stay focused on.” After a bit of discussion, state board members decided monthly, in-person reports from TPS district leaders would be held.

Here were the three “actions” that will be required of TPS, as specified by Burdick:

• A professional development plan to train teachers on the science of reading

• An action plan for all schools designated with an “F” on state school report cards

• Development and publication of new internal controls to prevent embezzlement

Citing the concerns about the district’s performance on standardized tests and financial management, Walters asked in July that the board delay consideration of the district’s accreditation until this month.

Accreditation is the process by which the State Board of Education determines whether schools have met a whole host of minimum state standards and should be authorized or recognized by the state for another year.

For the last month, Walters has said repeatedly in press conferences and media interviews that all options were on the table regarding TPS’ status, including nonaccreditation, which would close the district, or probation, which has been used once in recent years as a vehicle for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take over the Western Heights school district in southwest Oklahoma City.

In the summer of 2022, the state board, with a completely different set of governor-appointed members save one, downgraded Tulsa Public Schools to “accreditation with warning” status. The issue then was a reported violation of a new state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history.

A quorum of Tulsa’s school board was present — E'Lena Ashley, Susan Lamkin, Jennettie Marshall and Stacey Woolley — and were invited to the podium to speak with the state board during the meeting.

Marshall was the first to speak and took a conciliatory tone.

“I’m asking you to show grace and give us the opportunity to turn things around,” she said, noting that the local board was unified in its Wednesday evening vote to name a 24-year, career servant of TPS named Ebony Johnson as interim superintendent, beginning Sept. 16.

“We have a capable, competent and prepared leader that has accepted that responsibility, knowing that the road is not going to be easy for her. She has committed board members who have said if you allow us to work with you, we will,” Marshall said.

Woolley, president of the Tulsa school board, asked that the state board accredit TPS with deficiencies and pushed back on some points of Walters’ recent claims about TPS and political rhetoric.

“Antics and rhetoric must stop. We had two bomb threats at schools in the city of Tulsa because of rhetoric,” she said. “I do look forward to going forward and continuing the work and accelerating that work.”

Woolley also requested that state education officials be required to rely on facts in discussing outcomes at TPS.

“We do not have 65% failing schools. That is a fact,” she said.

When one board member asked her the correct number, she looked it up on her cellphone and replied “37, which is not acceptable — but it’s not 65.”

Ashley said she was one of the local school board members who has complained to Walters about not being given all of the information she requested from TPS administrators.

“It has been 10 years, at least, of downward trajectory for our students. Time is of the essence. We have students who are going to be graduating in just a few months — the 2024 graduates. We don’t have time for them to wait 10 years,” Ashley said. “Students have been mistreated, miseducated.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum came but said he wasn’t permitted in the boardroom, which has new capacity limits imposed by the state fire marshal.

After Thursday’s board vote, Bynum said he believes local and state board members have “largely shared aspirations and goals” for Tulsa Public Schools students.

“The timeline is the main difference of opinion. He (Walters) has a more aggressive timeline than the TPS board,” Bynum said. “I appreciate him having a sense of urgency. If you’re a parent with a child in Tulsa Public Schools, you need that.

"The important thing is there is a commitment to work together. We are eager as a city to do whatever we can to help, and I think good things will come.”

During extensive public comments held after the board's vote, Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, told the state board Walters has been “fostering an atmosphere of intimidation” and she came because Walters has not responded to her calls.

She said she thinks it is completely unreasonable to simply demand progress in a matter of months with veiled threats.

“When you talk about Black and brown children in Tulsa, Oklahoma, there are issues that go on in larger cities that have to be addressed. You don’t just say ‘You better perform better in three or four months!’ What kind of plan is that?”

Goodwin also expressed disbelief at the Tulsa school board members’ disposition before Walters and the rest of the state board on Thursday.

“The abuse that’s been going on in this district — it was like Stockholm syndrome — it was like they were in love with their abusers. We can’t have that,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

