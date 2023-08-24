Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tulsa Public Schools received renewal of its state accreditation on Thursday morning accompanied by threats of more serious interventions within a matter of months if it does not meet State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ demands for dramatic turnaround in academic outcomes and fiscal management.

Walters praised the local school board for “rooting out a cancer in the district that caused so many problems,” referring to the Tulsa school board’s formal agreement approved Wednesday evening to part ways with Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist.

Walters voted alongside Gov. Kevin Stitt’s five appointees on the state Board of Education, 6-0, to approve “accreditation with deficiencies” status for TPS, which is actually an upgrade from its previous status of “accredited with warning.”

But he also vowed to give the local Tulsa school board “a very short rope," saying he would return and ask for additional authority from the state Board of Education if he does not see adequate progress made within a few months.

“I see this as giving this district the opportunity to succeed,” Walters said. “To be clear, if they don’t fix their problems, I will.”

Citing the concerns about the district’s performance on standardized tests and financial management, Walters asked in July that the board delay consideration of the district’s accreditation until this month.

Accreditation is the process by which the State Board of Education determines whether schools have met a whole host of minimum state standards and should be authorized or recognized by the state for another year.

For the last month, Walters has said repeatedly in press conferences and media interviews that all options were on the table regarding TPS’ status, including nonaccreditation, which would close the district, or probation, which has been used once in recent years as a vehicle for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take over the Western Heights school district in southwest Oklahoma City.

In the summer of 2022, the state board, with a completely different set of governor-appointed members save one, downgraded Tulsa Public Schools to “accreditation with warning” status. The issue then was a reported violation of a new state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

