TPS pulls challenged books from shelves until formal review can be done

Two graphic novels whose inclusion in some of Tulsa Public Schools’ campus libraries drew the ire of two state education officials have been pulled from shelves.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, TPS officials said copies of “Gender Queer” and “Flamer” have been removed from campus libraries and will be subject to a review in accordance with district policy after classes begin on Aug. 18.

“When we were made aware of two books with inappropriate images, we immediately asked the high schools that had them to remove them from their libraries,” the statement says. “When school resumes, we will follow our process and more carefully review the books in question. We are also working to understand the selection process used and will modify as needed.”

Both books are "graphic novels," meaning they tell a story through the use of comic strip-style drawings and dialogue.

TPS policy calls for a challenged book to be read and reviewed by a committee of teachers, students, parents and librarians before a decision is made on whether to eliminate that title from district libraries.

Both state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters called on the district to remove the books on Wednesday after screenshots appeared on a conservative social media account of the titles appearing in library catalogues at two TPS high schools.

During the citizens’ comment portion of Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, Walters took it a step further and urged the Oklahoma State Department of Education to review Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist’s credentials in part over the matter.

Walters is in the Republican primary run-off to succeed Hofmeister as state superintendent.

“We have seen pornography pushed in Tulsa Public Schools,” he said. “What we’re seeing is left wing indoctrination under the guise of academic learning that not only violates state law but is a grave disservice to our kids.”

First published in 2019, “Gender Queer” is a graphic novel memoir of nonbinary author Maia Kobabe’s journey through the LGBTQ+ community. A winner of the 2020 Stonewall Book Award, it was 2021’s most frequently challenged book, according to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, as a result of its LGBTQ+ content and some sexually explicit imagery.

First published in fall 2020, “Flamer” is semi-autobiographical and has references to homosexuality, self-harm and bullying. It received the 2021 Golden Kite Award from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

A district spokeswoman said Thursday afternoon that each book had been checked out a total of 10 times. The district was not able to confirm whether those check-outs were all from distinct individuals or if any were repeat borrowers.

Both titles also appear in the Tulsa City-County Library system’s catalog. As of Thursday afternoon, all physical and e-book copies of both titles are checked out and have multiple hold requests pending.