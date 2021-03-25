TPS programs highlighted at national summit

Officials with Tulsa Public Schools took the national stage Wednesday afternoon to talk about their district’s efforts to address student needs during the pandemic.

As part of the U.S. Department of Education’s National Safe School Reopening Summit, TPS officials answered questions about the district’s Care and Connect hours and upcoming summer programming as part of its response to social, emotional and academic needs exacerbated by COVID-19.

“The response we received back was huge,” Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson said of the district’s Care and Connect Program, which allows students to come on campus in small, socially distanced groups on distance learning days to touch base with a faculty member. “We had teachers contacting us, thanking us for letting students come in so they could get eyes on them. We had a lot of feedback from students that was ‘Oh my gosh! Am so glad to get back in the building!’ ”

The district previously announced plans to partner with area nonprofits to offer summer enrichment programming, including free day camps at all TPS campuses during the month of July.