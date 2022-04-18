TPS preparing for day camp-style summer school

The boxes of craft supplies, balls and books are stacked two and three deep in Teresa Pena’s office in preparation for July 5.

The assistant principal at Disney Elementary School, Pena is the site’s summer programming coordinator. Disney Elementary School is one of 21 TPS sites slated to host free all day programming July 5-29.

Along with its own students, the east Tulsa school will serve students from nearby Peary and Cooper elementary schools, as well. Pena said she is expecting about 200 students each from Cooper and Disney, with another 150 or so from Peary.

“We want the kids to have fun, be safe, engaged, and learn, learn, learn,” she said.

Registration is open through May 23 via the district’s website, with parent information sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 25 at Hawthorne Elementary School and 11 a.m. on May 7 at Disney.

Transportation will be available, and students’ site placement will be based on what school they attended during the spring 2022 semester.

The American Rescue Plan Act requires districts to put at least 20% of their federal COVID-19 recovery funds toward addressing the impact of lost instructional time due to the pandemic through any number of routes, including expanded summer programming.

On average, the reading standardized test scores of students who participated in TPS’ day camp-style “Ready. Set. Summer!” last year were three points higher in the fall than they were in spring 2021, compared to an average increase of one point among students who did not participate.

Meanwhile, math standardized test scores increased by an average of one point from spring to fall for “Ready. Set. Summer!” students and decreased by a point for students who did not participate in the program.

A district spokeswoman said TPS expects to spend up to $9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on summer programming this year. By comparison, it spent $11 million on summer programming in 2021.

For the summer school students at Disney, that means a morning of academics, then debate, drama, arts and crafts, basketball or dancing after lunch.

“What we found last year is that we’d start a project and the kids would add their own creativity,” Pena said. “The experience was way better than what we dreamed up because the kids were engaged.”

Twanna Johnson is Pena’s summer counterpart at Memorial High School, which will host students from Edison Middle School, Memorial Middle School, Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Edison High School in addition to its own students. Across grades six to 12, Memorial High School will be able to accommodate up to 875 students this July.

“Our goal is not only to provide educational opportunities but also relationship building and fun enrichment activities,” Johnson said. “We want these kids to get to do something they can engage in beyond the summer.”

For the middle school grades, Johnson said collaboration has been critical, not just with the staff from the three middle schools but with community organizations, as well, to offer age appropriate, engaging programming choices.

In addition to working with TPS staff, the middle school programming will include cooking classes through the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, yoga through the Humble Warrior Collective, and time outside through FirstTee and the nearby LaFortune Tennis Center.

Memorial’s summer programming for the high school students will be more focused on credit recovery, although enrichment activities will also be available.

Although Johnson said she was excited at the prospect of getting to expand Memorial’s summer programming from last year, she acknowledged that it was a bit daunting to find out that students from four additional schools would be converging on her campus.

“It was quite a surprise,” she said with a chuckle.

Jessica Goodman is TPS’ director of expanded learning. In an email, she said staffing concerns, both among certified staff and support personnel, were a factor in the decision to have fewer sites this year than in 2021, when almost 11,000 students participated in “Ready. Set. Summer!” at 65 sites across Tulsa.

Along with building sizes and participation numbers from 2021, sites were grouped together based on students’ ages, geographic proximity and feeder patterns.

The one exception is the district’s two immersion schools, as Eisenhower and Zarrow will be co-located at Zarrow International School.

“The staffing challenges made us think creatively about how we could best leverage our teams to, at least in our goals, serve similar numbers of learners this summer as last summer, which led to our choice to consolidate sites,” Goodman wrote.

