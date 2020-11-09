TPS Pre-K, kindergarten students return to the classroom Monday

"With that said, it does not appear that the virus is spreading within school communities, and that's primarily because of the safety practices that are happening within our buildings."

One of the largest problems moving forward, Gist said, is the elevated staffing issues for substitute teachers and bus drivers. There's always a shortage of substitutes, but this year is on another level.

The district has only about a quarter of the substitutes, who often are retirees, than it does in normal years. Gist and other administrators, in addition to some school board members, are volunteering to substitute each week to help make up for the deficit.

Perennial shortages among bus drivers could lead to major consequences if any become infected in the coming months.

For example, Bixby Public Schools decided to close its high school for the next two weeks shortly after one bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 and other seven were quarantined.

TPS is asking families with access to transportation to drive their children to school to limit the number of students inside school buses.