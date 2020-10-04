TPS parents push for district to return to in-person learning; superintendent's recommendation to be made Monday

Hayley Bump, a single mother of five, has sent at least half a dozen emails to Tulsa school board members this fall pleading for the district to return to in-person instruction.

Tulsa Public Schools is spending the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, which started Aug. 31, in distance learning. The experience has proved overwhelming for parents like Bump, who said she’s hanging on by a thread as she tries to juggle her job with helping her first-grader and fourth-grader navigate online schooling.

“I just know my limitations as a mom,” she said through tears. “I can’t sit with my children and make this work. I can’t. And I need the school to step in and help me and help my children be successful. It just doesn’t work for my family. It breaks my heart for my children.”

During a board meeting Monday evening, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist will present her recommendation for whether the district will continue distance learning or switch to in-person in November for the second nine weeks of the school year.

That same evening, Bump and several other parents are planning to rally outside the Education Service Center to demand the option for children to return to the classroom. They belong to a private Facebook group of concerned family members that has garnered more than 500 members.