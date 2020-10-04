TPS parents push for district to return to in-person learning; superintendent's recommendation to be made Monday

Hayley Bump, a single mother of five, has sent at least half a dozen emails to Tulsa school board members this fall pleading for the district to return to in-person instruction.
Tulsa Public Schools is spending the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, which started Aug. 31, in distance learning. The experience has proved overwhelming for parents like Bump, who said she’s hanging on by a thread as she tries to juggle her job with helping her first-grader and fourth-grader navigate online schooling.
“I just know my limitations as a mom,” she said through tears. “I can’t sit with my children and make this work. I can’t. And I need the school to step in and help me and help my children be successful. It just doesn’t work for my family. It breaks my heart for my children.”
During a board meeting Monday evening, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist will present her recommendation for whether the district will continue distance learning or switch to in-person in November for the second nine weeks of the school year.
That same evening, Bump and several other parents are planning to rally outside the Education Service Center to demand the option for children to return to the classroom. They belong to a private Facebook group of concerned family members that has garnered more than 500 members.
Administrators have not indicated which way the incoming recommendation will swing. TPS and some suburban districts — Jenks and Owasso — originally decided to begin the year with distance learning in accordance with guidance from health and state education officials who warned that conditions in Tulsa County didn’t allow for the safe return of students to classrooms. Jenks and Owasso have since returned to in-person.
Bump said she understands that in-person learning isn’t ideal due to the ongoing pandemic. But ultimately, she said she believes distance learning is not the answer.
“I’m not saying the problem with distance learning in my home is totally the school’s fault,” she said. “In fact, it’s not the school’s fault or the teacher’s fault. I think it’s a delivery problem and an accessibility problem and a logistics problem.
“My kids don’t have good grades right now. They aren’t learning anything. I can’t afford tutors and extra child care to come in. My parents are trying to help, but I have limitations. It’s our district’s job to educate our children with a quality education. And it’s not quality.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Abigail Deere worked as a paraprofessional at McKinley Elementary. She quit her job this year because there was nobody else to watch her three kids, whose grades range from first to sixth, and help them with distance learning.
Online schooling hasn’t been as problematic for her two older sons, but Deere said it’s been a nightmare for her daughter. The first-grader has “meltdowns” daily and has grown to hate school.
“It’s heartbreaking because you can’t fix it,” she said. “She used to really love school, but now, she doesn’t. All three of my kids dread getting up. It’s a struggle to get them engaged.”
Deere said she plans to attend Monday’s rally because she doesn’t believe the numerous emails sent to board members and administrators are working. She said she hopes that if enough people show up in force, then the district might listen.
But if TPS decides to stick with distance learning, she said her plan is to transfer her children out of the district. That outcome would be especially devastating to her son, who attends Thoreau Demonstration Academy and who would lose his spot if he leaves.
“They just can’t keep doing distance learning,” Deere said. “My boys seem to be coping a bit better, but my daughter, she’s not.”
Danny Daniels, whose son attends Eisenhower International School, is pushing for the district to abandon district learning because of the lack of social interaction between students and their teachers and peers.
Like Deere, Daniels said he thinks the best way for families wanting to effect change is to protest and make their voices heard.
“Parents are fed up,” he said. “We are truly exhausted. But more importantly, we are wanting the best for our kids to put them in the best position possible, even better than where we’re at.”
As of Friday evening, nearly 3,000 people had signed an online petition calling for TPS to reopen. Meanwhile, a counter petition calling for the district to maintain distance learning until schools can reopen safely has collected about 700 signatures.
TPS spokeswoman Lauren Barber said in a statement to the Tulsa World that administrators want students back in classrooms as soon as possible. She said the recommendation regarding in-person or distance learning will be made “based on data and in close collaboration with local health professionals and medical experts.”
“We encourage Tulsans to continue to help reduce community spread by wearing their masks, washing their hands often and practicing safe distancing,” Barber said.
Featured video
Tulsa World Magazine’s Women to Watch 2020
Kyle Hinchey
918-581-8451
Twitter: @KyleHinchey
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!