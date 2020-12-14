TPS, other area districts largely keep distance learning plans in place amid additional projected snowfall

The following northeastern Oklahoma school districts will hold classes amid forecasts predicting additional snow accumulation in the region on Tuesday:

Modified:

Tulsa Public Schools — Distance learning will be in session, but teachers will teach remotely. Also, school-based instructional and front office staffs may work from home if they are able. District office buildings will be closed, but meal services will be provided as scheduled.

The district said it will announce decisions on whether to hold athletics practices, games and matches as scheduled by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Berryhill Public Schools — Transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of the semester, citing COVID-19 spread, after declaring an inclement weather day Monday.

Sapulpa Public Schools — Distance learning will be in effect for the rest of the week.