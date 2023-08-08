Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Along with pushing back on some of his claims, officials with Tulsa Public Schools said they have had no direct contact with state Superintendent Ryan Walters regarding any specific plans to address his concerns about the district.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Deborah Gist said that while she did meet in-person with Walters Friday, she is yet to receive any concrete guidance from him as to how the district could address his concerns about TPS’ test scores or reach the goals he laid out in a Monday afternoon press conference, including increasing reading proficiency scores on state-mandated tests to the state average by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“He has no plans,” she said. “He has presented no plans. He has not described or discussed any plans or efforts around supporting not just Tulsa Public Schools, but the state as a whole.”

Although the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s accreditation office recommended that the district be accredited with two deficiencies, Walters has previously said that all options are on the table regarding the accreditation status of the state’s largest public school district.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted in July to accept his recommendation to delay taking action on the district’s accreditation until Aug. 24 — a week after TPS starts classes.

Among those options still on the table are not accrediting TPS or allowing for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take it over, similar to the efforts going on almost 500 miles to the south with the Houston Independent School District.

Gist’s remarks Tuesday mirrored the response to two questions publicly raised Monday night during the TPS board’s 90-minute discussion of the district’s accreditation situation.

Board President Stacey Woolley asked the TPS employees in the capacity crowd at the Education Service Center’s Selman Room if any had heard directly from Walters’ office about how to better support students or improve students’ academic outcomes.

No one raised their hands.

When the same question was posed to administration and board members, Gist acknowledged that she and Walters had a brief phone conversation after the Father’s Day storms that scattered more than 2,400 cubic yards of debris across the district’s sites.

The only board member to raise a hand was E’Lena Ashley, who said she initiated the contact. Another board member, Diamond Marshall, said later during the course of the discussion that she previously reached out but got no response.

In lieu of suggestions regarding academics, Gist said Friday’s in-person meeting with Walters was focused more on the district’s financials, which were also brought up during Monday’s press conference.

Walters previously claimed that under Gist, TPS had three years of audits that questioned the district’s financial situation and financial safeguards.

A self-reported embezzlement case involving a former TPS administrator’s handling of vendor contracts was flagged during the district’s most recent independent audit and is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation. Gist has publicly acknowledged the embezzlement case, but said she told Walters Friday that his remarks regarding the district’s independent audits were not accurate.

“It’s categorically untrue,” she said after Monday night’s board meeting. “I told him that on Friday when we sat down. Either he didn’t understand how audits work or was actively ignoring the facts of how audits work. One or the other. We shared the information. That was on Friday. Today’s Monday and it is still being repeated.”

Gist also pushed back on Walters' claim that more than $1 million was missing in the embezzlement case involving a now-former district administrator.

“We don’t know how much is missing, and neither does the state superintendent, unless he has been collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who has told us it is highly inappropriate for us to comment given there’s an active investigation,” Gist said.

“However, none of what we’ve seen adds up to $1 million.”

Meanwhile, grassroots efforts have started to mobilize in opposition to the threat of a potential state takeover or loss of accreditation.

Dozens of parents, students, teachers and community members carried signs in support of the district outside the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center before Monday night’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.

Along with high school students hosting an email and phone banking event Tuesday evening, a petition from group calling themselves Protect TPS has garnered more than 2,000 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon in opposition to the potential accreditation penalties. The petition will be presented to the Oklahoma State Board of Education at its Aug. 24 meeting when it is slated to consider TPS’ accreditation status.

The father of a TPS kindergartener, Levi Patrick was among the speakers during Monday night’s citizens’ comment period. Along with announcing the Protect TPS petition, Patrick voiced his concerns about the implications of a state takeover.

“I’m afraid,” he said. “I’m afraid of the constant attacks from a certain leader and that they’re a distraction. I’m afraid that these attacks are causing fear among our teachers. I’m honestly afraid that a hand-picked superintendent will replace Dr. Gist … and that person would not be accountable and answerable to you (the board).”

