TPS making preparations to bring students back to classrooms next week

As a supplemental measure, air scrubbers are also being installed in some district classrooms. An air scrubber is a device that can be attached directly to the ventilation ductwork and removes airborne contaminants.

Additionally, work is underway to schedule additional vaccination clinics for the district’s employees. Starting Monday, teachers and support staff younger than age 65 will be eligible to get vaccinated through the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“We are very glad that the state is going to allow us to begin vaccinating teachers next week, but we need people to realize that that is going to take time,” Gist said. “The state only gets a certain amount of vaccine doses at any given time, plus there are teachers in the 65-and-older group who need their second shots. This will be a multi-week process to get the vaccines and make them available to our team members.”

Meanwhile, free child care options will still be available for TPS families after in-person classes resume.

Thanks in part to a $1.4 million allocation of CARES Act money from Tulsa County, the Opportunity Project has helped coordinate efforts among the Tulsa Parks Department, YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club and other entities to provide safe, supervised spaces for local students in distance learning during the work day.