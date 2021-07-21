TPS magnet school to start early in '21-'22

Citing parent feedback, a Tulsa middle school is adjusting its bell times for the coming school year.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools confirmed that Thoreau Demonstration Academy will begin and end the school day earlier when classes start on Aug. 19.

Instead of classes starting at 9:15 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as originally posted on the district’s website, Thoreau’s instructional day will start at 7:30 a.m. five days per week.

However, students who ride the bus to school in the mornings will arrive at the south Tulsa campus by 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to participate in the school’s extended day program.

The school offers an optional extended day program as time to provide additional student supports, including clubs, athletic practice and study hall.

Classes will end at 2:30 p.m. five days per week. An additional extended day option will be available through 3:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, but parents will be responsible for picking up students who participate in the afternoon extended day.