More than 20 people, including teachers, students, parents and public officials, signed up to speak at Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night.

None expressed support for the possibility of the Oklahoma State Department of Education taking over the school district or downgrading its accreditation — two scenarios that could play out Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

“TPS isn’t perfect, but it is ours,” said parent Holly Sharp, whose four children attend Felicitas Mendez International School at Ralph J. Bunche and Carver Middle School.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s accreditation office recommended earlier this year that the Tulsa district be accredited with two deficiencies: one due to a late report and the other in connection with a self-reported embezzlement case involving a now-former administrator that is still under federal investigation.

However, citing the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about financial issues in the district, State Superintendent Ryan Walters asked in July that a decision on the district’s accreditation status be delayed until Thursday.

Walters has previously said all options are on the table regarding TPS’ status, including not accrediting the district or allowing for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take it over, similar to the efforts almost 500 miles to the south with the Houston Independent School District.

“I’ve been around a long time,” said Darryl Bright, a member of the McLain Parent Teacher Student Association and founder of Citizens United for Better Educational Systems. “I have seen state superintendents try to take over individual schools before. We do not want any individual school or feeder pattern to be under the governance of Mr. Walters.”

Monday night’s session — the Tulsa school board’s last regular meeting before the vote in Oklahoma City — drew a large enough crowd to require overflow rooms in order to safely accommodate all attendees. Along with Superintendent Deborah Gist and six board members, many in the audience were wearing red “I am/Yo soy Tulsa Public Schools” shirts in a show of support for the district.

Among the attendees who took to the podium Monday night was attorney Tim Gilpin, who represented the congressional 1st District on the Oklahoma State Board of Education from 2005 to 2011.

Describing accreditation threats as a “nuclear bomb,” he urged the board and the community to band together.

“All of us have to be united for the sake of the kids and teachers,” he said. “What’s happening right now is causing chaos among the students and teachers. Anyone who says otherwise isn’t listening.”

After the meeting, board President Stacey Woolley said she plans to attend Thursday’s meeting in Oklahoma City but has not received any additional insight as to what Walters’ recommendation will be since their Friday morning conversation at City Hall.

Woolley, Walters, board Vice President John Croisant, State Board of Education member Don Burdick and Mayor G.T. Bynum met Friday morning at Tulsa City Hall to discuss the situation, prompting Bynum to issue a letter afterward criticizing the possibility of a state takeover.

TPS’ board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Selman Room at the district's Education Service Center. Woolley described it as a “placeholder” in case the board needs to discuss or take action prior to Thursday’s meeting in Oklahoma City and said there is a possibility that additional meetings will be called in the immediate aftermath as conditions warrant.

Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act requires at least 48 hours’ notice for special meetings and that agendas be posted at least 24 hours in advance.

“We don’t know when to expect information or when things will come in,” Woolley said. “My goal is to keep options on the table so we can meet when we need to.”

