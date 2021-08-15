TPS Indian Education Parent Committee parents petition for school mascot changes

A group of parents is asking Tulsa Public Schools to drop the Indigenous-themed mascots at two campuses.

In a letter obtained by the Tulsa World that was sent to both the board of education and Superintendent Deborah Gist, the district’s Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee is requesting the district change the mascots at Central and Webster middle and high schools from the Braves and Warriors, respectively.

“The time is long passed for the removal of Native American imagery and mascot use at Central High School and Daniel Webster High School,” the letter states. “As TPS board members, administration and school leadership, please educate yourselves if you are unaware of the psychologically detrimental effects of Native American mascots and imagery on Native students and how these mascots undermine intergroup relations by increasing negative stereotyping of Native Americans.”

Along with student and faculty representatives, the committee is comprised of parents of TPS’ Indigenous students. TPS and other districts who receive federal funding for their Indian Education programs through Title VI of the Every Student Succeeds Act are required to have a parent committee and consult with its members on programming and how those dollars are spent.