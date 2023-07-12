Martín Garcia-Morales was reading in French to a class of students Monday during the “Ready. Set. Summer!” program at Eisenhower Elementary School.

Every few pages, he asked the students, “Qu'est qui s'est passé ici?” which translates to “What happened here?”

The Tulsa Public Schools summer program, now in its second year, opened last week. For elementary school-age children in immersion programs, it can help students maintain their language skills.

Soon to be an eighth-grader, Martín is volunteering in a unique capacity for the summer camp after graduating from Eisenhower's French immersion program.

Martín, who speaks Spanish, French and English, is the son of Cesar Garcia-Morales and Señora Bocalandro, director and librarian of the camp, respectively.

Garcia-Morales said he and Bocalandro decided to keep Martín busy helping students while they work. When he volunteers, he can read in all of the languages the immersion students are studying.

During the summer, students of the Spanish immersion program typically lose a lot of their language skills, Garcia-Morales said.

“To learn a second language, you need to use it,” he said. “This is one way they can retain it. They can use it in the school day.”

Eisenhower International School is one of the 23 sites where the TPS summer program is being hosted. At Eisenhower, the program takes enrolled students from Eisenhower and Zarrow International School to a variety of enrichment activities and classes. Students continue their learning in either French or Spanish.

Garcia-Morales said it is difficult to keep students speaking in those languages.

“It's the only way they can continue over the summer,” Garcia-Morales said. “I think it’s a wonderful program to have them continue in the target language.”

The program started July 5 and will continue until July 28 with different activities each day. Both Zarrow and Eisenhower have Spanish programs, but only Eisenhower has a French program. Not all of the students in the programs enroll in the camp, so the French grades are grouped together.

“We can’t have one French teacher for every single 10 students,” Garcia-Morales said.

Both French and Spanish students will continue taking classes in their target language throughout the four weeklong programs.

The program started last summer as a new day camp-style approach to summer learning. The summer camp also allows for people in the Tulsa Teachers Corps, a preparation program for aspiring teachers, to learn more about working in education.

Anahi Rivera, one of the people in the corps, worked with a group of third-graders on Monday with other members of the corps. She said they had already been through some training in the program.

“Because of that storm we had, we had a week off. We (were) a week behind, but we had two weeks of training.”

Rivera said she will be placed at Skelly Elementary School, a dual-language school, where she will teach Spanish- and English-speaking students in English.

In the third-grade class at the camp, students read magazine articles while the corps teachers supervised them.

When students are not in language classes, they go on field trips and have enrichment activities. Students went to a splash pad Monday and could choose from activities such as friendship bracelets, karaoke and origami.

“They are learning, but they are also having a lot of fun,” Garcia-Morales said.

