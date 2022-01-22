TPS hosting virtual concurrent enrollment info sessions

Concurrent enrollment students take college-level courses that also count toward their high school diplomas, with students able to earn up to 12 hours of college credit as juniors and 18 hours of college credit as seniors. Tuition is covered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, while Tulsa Public Schools is responsible for the cost of textbooks and other course materials. The district also provides transportation to and from TCC.

Across all TPS campuses, 165 students are participating in the program this spring, an increase of 21 from the fall semester.

Perri Applegate, who oversees the concurrent enrollment program for Tulsa Public Schools, said participation rates have dropped over the last two years due in part to the pandemic but that interest is starting to pick back up thanks in part to additional financial assistance now available for students.

On Jan. 3, the Foundation for Tulsa Schools and Assistance League Tulsa announced a partnership to cover concurrent enrollment students’ course fees for the spring and fall 2022 semesters.

Prior to that partnership, Applegate said she would often hear from students and families that they simply couldn’t afford to participate, even with partial assistance.