TPS hosting virtual concurrent enrollment info sessions

Jesus Martinez Sosa is almost 18 months away from finishing high school, but he can already say he is the first in his family to go to college.
A junior at Rogers High School, Martinez Sosa is taking speech and history this semester at Tulsa Community College through its concurrent enrollment program with Tulsa Public Schools.
Despite being intimidated at first, he is enjoying the experience.
“I thought college was going to be this big struggle and cause me so much stress and make it difficult for me to do well in my classes,” he said. “But when I got here, I found out I had people who are really nice and comforting. They mean a lot to me.”
Concurrent enrollment is one of four dual credit tracks at TCC that allow local students to earn college credit while still in high school. Among its four programs, TCC has more than 2,500 high school students enrolled this semester, an increase of 11% from spring 2021.
Virtual information sessions are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday for interested TPS students and their families. Participants can access a live Zoom at tulsaschools.org/concurrent or via phone at 312-626-6799.
Concurrent enrollment students take college-level courses that also count toward their high school diplomas, with students able to earn up to 12 hours of college credit as juniors and 18 hours of college credit as seniors. Tuition is covered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, while Tulsa Public Schools is responsible for the cost of textbooks and other course materials. The district also provides transportation to and from TCC.
Across all TPS campuses, 165 students are participating in the program this spring, an increase of 21 from the fall semester.
Perri Applegate, who oversees the concurrent enrollment program for Tulsa Public Schools, said participation rates have dropped over the last two years due in part to the pandemic but that interest is starting to pick back up thanks in part to additional financial assistance now available for students.
On Jan. 3, the Foundation for Tulsa Schools and Assistance League Tulsa announced a partnership to cover concurrent enrollment students’ course fees for the spring and fall 2022 semesters.
Prior to that partnership, Applegate said she would often hear from students and families that they simply couldn’t afford to participate, even with partial assistance.
“That $20 per class was just not possible for some of our families,” she said. “That’s why I’m so excited about this new partnership with Assistance League Tulsa, because it will make a huge difference for some of our kids. I want everyone to have the opportunity.”
Rogers student Miko Nixon is also taking TCC classes this year via concurrent enrollment in the hopes of eventually earning his bachelor’s degree at the University of Oklahoma and coming back to Rogers as a teacher. He credits the program with teaching him discipline and time management skills.
“It’s helped me stop procrastinating as much,” he said. “It’s helped me learn to turn my assignments in on time rather than a few days late, too.”
