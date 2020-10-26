TPS has lost about 3,000 students in past year; district says decline is largely due to pandemic

Tulsa Public Schools lost about 3,000 students in the past year, a significant decline that the district largely attributes to COVID-19.

Administrators originally projected the loss of about 700 students between October 2019 and this month, in line with enrollment trends from the past decade. Instead, the number of departing students fell just short of 3,000 — nearly three times the average over the past three years.

On Monday, TPS Chief Operations Officer Jorge Robles said the district’s current enrollment — as of Oct. 1 — is 32,323, compared to 35,298 the previous year. The enrollment figures do not include TPS-sponsored charter schools or early childhood partners such as CAP Tulsa.

Robles said he believes the pandemic is responsible for much of the higher-than-expected enrollment loss. Declines were heaviest in the lowest grades due to fewer new students enrolling, while high school grades remained relatively stable.

“We know that we can attribute the impact of this year to the pandemic because it’s the underenrollment of the lower grade levels that has gone down, but it’s not necessarily attrition,” he said. “We saw a steep decline in pre-K after three years of consistent growth.”