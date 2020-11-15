TPS first-third graders return to school Monday

Last week, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district decided to transition elementary students back to the classroom in waves instead of all at once in part to give the youngest kids a better chance to adjust to the school environment.

This was the first time most prekindergarteners and kindergarteners have stepped foot in a classroom.

“On any regular school year, the beginning of school for those students is a big year,” Gist said. “There’s a lot to learn, a lot of new routines and practices. In this instance, there are even more new things to learn and to experience. Having the school to themselves for a few days is going to be helpful, we think, for them to get used to these practices and routines.”

The other reason, she said, is that the district wanted to continue observing data and trends from surrounding districts and the rest of the country before allowing older students to return to school. Research has shown young students are much less likely to spread the disease than those in older grades.

Tulsa Health Department’s Dr. Dart talks about Tulsa Public Schools returning to in-person instruction