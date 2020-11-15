TPS first-third graders return to school Monday

Tulsa Public Schools students in first, second and third grades will join their younger peers at school beginning Monday morning.
The district is in the process of transitioning grades from distance learning to in-person instruction in phases, starting with prekindergarteners and kindergarteners last week. This week they’re being joined by students in first through third grades.
Those in fourth, fifth and sixth grades who currently attend an elementary school will return to in-person Nov. 30. Junior, middle and high school students are expected to resume in-person Jan. 4.
Upon their return, elementary students will attend school Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are spent in distance learning. Additionally, families were given the option to remain in distance learning instead of having their children head back to school in an ongoing pandemic.
All students — and employees — are required to wear masks while inside school buildings and district transportation.
TPS also has partnered with the Tulsa Health Department to launch a pilot COVID-19 rapid testing program, which will be available to employees.
The district has reported 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of whom are students, as of Friday. There also are 64 students and 43 employees across TPS who are under quarantine due to being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district decided to transition elementary students back to the classroom in waves instead of all at once in part to give the youngest kids a better chance to adjust to the school environment.
This was the first time most prekindergarteners and kindergarteners have stepped foot in a classroom.
“On any regular school year, the beginning of school for those students is a big year,” Gist said. “There’s a lot to learn, a lot of new routines and practices. In this instance, there are even more new things to learn and to experience. Having the school to themselves for a few days is going to be helpful, we think, for them to get used to these practices and routines.”
The other reason, she said, is that the district wanted to continue observing data and trends from surrounding districts and the rest of the country before allowing older students to return to school. Research has shown young students are much less likely to spread the disease than those in older grades.
Tulsa Health Department’s Dr. Dart talks about Tulsa Public Schools returning to in-person instruction
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!