TPS enrollment climbing following restart, district says

At a special school board meeting Monday afternoon, Tulsa Public Schools officials confirmed that the district’s enrollment numbers are starting to rebound since it resumed in-person instruction.
After losing about 3,000 students at the start of the year thanks in part to COVID-19, the district’s enrollment has increased by 1,323 students since mid-February.
For comparison, the average daily membership of Booker T. Washington High School, the district’s largest brick and mortar high school, is 1,315 as per the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
TPS currently has about 32,100 students.
Among the new enrollees, 59% were students who either voluntarily withdrew from the district while it was in distance learning or were automatically classified as dropouts due to extended non-attendance.
The largest enrollment increases were among schools in the Hale and McLain feeder patterns, which gained 292 and 253 students, respectively.
Although enrollment ticked upwards across all grades, TPS Chief Operations Officer Jorge Robles noted that the district’s pre-kindergarten enrollment has not increased at the same rate. Statewide, enrollment in pre-kindergarten has dropped by more than 4,700 compared to the 2019-20 academic year.
“We are just not seeing increase in pre-k,” he said. “Those enrollment decisions tend to lag in a normal year anyway.”
Along with students returning this semester after the start of in-person classes, the district also saw a 5% increase in the number of enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year during its initial enrollment window in January and February compared to the 2020-2021 school year.
As was the case in previous year, TPS will open up a second enrollment window starting on April 26 and running through May 28.
However, families participating in the second enrollment period will only be able to list two schools on their child’s application rather than up to six as was the case in January and February.
“We are offering a longer second window for families who are still trying to figure out what to do,” Robles said. “This is an extra opportunity for families to come back who might have left us during the pandemic.”
In other business, Jennettie Marshall was formally sworn in for a second term representing District 3, which covers most of the Central and McLain feeder patterns, plus Dual Language Academy, Tulsa Learning Academy, TRAICE and Tulsa MET Middle and High schools. Marshall defeated challenger David Harris on April 6 by 26 votes for the seat.
The board also voted to re-elect Stacey Woolley as its president and Suzanne Schreiber as its vice president. Schreiber was appointed to the position in an interim role in February at the conclusion of former board member Jania Wester’s term.