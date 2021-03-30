TPS demands state board rescind vote on state funding lawsuit; Stitt commends board's action

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she thinks it’s particularly ironic that the Oklahoma Senate led a year-long task force on needed updates to the state’s public school funding formula, but to date, all task force recommendations have been ignored by state leaders.

“I believe in a quality, equitable funding formula. Our funding formula — one we are all proud of — is a policy tool and it should be treated that way,” Gist said. “This was not a lawful decision. It also is a misplaced decision. The state board does not have the authority to change our state’s funding formula … The formula itself is strong. Certainly it could be improved and we should do that together.”

The state’s two inner-city school districts willingly sponsor most of the state’s charter school districts, but the legal battle puts them in direct competition with charter schools for existing dollars.

If the charter schools’ legal effort is ultimately successful, all traditional public schools stand to lose revenue, with the Oklahoma City and Tulsa districts positioned to lose the most.