TPS delaying review of Central, Webster mascots

Citing challenges caused by the pandemic, Tulsa Public Schools is pausing an ad hoc committee’s review of the Indigenous-themed mascots and logos used by Webster and Central middle and high schools.
In a statement to the Tulsa World, TPS officials said the decision to delay action on the matter was in order to allow members of the committee more time to be in a position give the issue more attention.
“The magnitude of our challenge right now has actually never been greater in regards to safety but also our students’ success and the well-being of our students and our team,” the statement read in part. “We must focus on keeping our schools open, our students learning, and on the care of our students, educators, team, and families – which is why we are pausing the work of the committee.
“We know this conversation matters, and it deserves meaningful attention and support, including the appropriate investment of staff time and capacity. We are prepared to reconvene this discussion when the circumstances allow.”
A 35-member working group was charged in October with examining the two schools’ mascots and logos and making a recommendation to district leadership in February about their continued use.
Central’s mascot is the Braves and its logo includes an arrowhead. Webster’s mascot is the Warrior and its logo includes the face of a Native American with braids and a single feather.
According to 2021-2022 enrollment data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, American Indian and Alaska Native students account for about 8% of Webster’s enrollment and 3% of the enrollment at Central. Those figures do not include Indigenous students who self-identify as biracial, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
Webster’s attendance area is entirely within the boundaries of the Muscogee reservation, while Central’s attendance area spans portions of the Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage reservations.
The review was launched after members of the district’s Indian Education Parent Committee formally wrote to Superintendent Deborah Gist and school board president Stacey Wooley in summer 2021, requesting that TPS stop using Indigenous-themed mascots.
Along parents from the Indian Education Parent Committee, district officials and representatives from the Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage nations, the working group includes students, staff and alumni of Webster and Central.
Webster graduate Susan Coman is among the members of the review committee. Along with extended conversations with family members, she said she has received hundreds of emails, phone calls and messages via social media from alumni, both Native and non-Native, on both sides of the issue.
Likening the situation to serving on a jury, Coman said she wants to hear all sides before any decision is made and has made a point to seek out perspectives from Indigenous family members. Even if a compromise on the issue is reached, she acknowledged that there is a lot of emotion among alumni when it comes to Webster’s mascot and logo.
“Whatever we do, it’s not just the people on the committee who have to be convinced it’s the right decision,” she said. “We will have to convince the community as well.”