TPS delaying review of Central, Webster mascots

Citing challenges caused by the pandemic, Tulsa Public Schools is pausing an ad hoc committee’s review of the Indigenous-themed mascots and logos used by Webster and Central middle and high schools.

In a statement to the Tulsa World, TPS officials said the decision to delay action on the matter was in order to allow members of the committee more time to be in a position give the issue more attention.

“The magnitude of our challenge right now has actually never been greater in regards to safety but also our students’ success and the well-being of our students and our team,” the statement read in part. “We must focus on keeping our schools open, our students learning, and on the care of our students, educators, team, and families – which is why we are pausing the work of the committee.

“We know this conversation matters, and it deserves meaningful attention and support, including the appropriate investment of staff time and capacity. We are prepared to reconvene this discussion when the circumstances allow.”

A 35-member working group was charged in October with examining the two schools’ mascots and logos and making a recommendation to district leadership in February about their continued use.