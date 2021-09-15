 Skip to main content
TPS confirms teacher's death from COVID-19
TPS confirms teacher's death from COVID-19

  • Updated
A Tulsa Public Schools teacher has died of COVID-19.

District officials confirmed Wednesday evening that one of its teachers has died of COVID-19, but they declined to confirm the name or at which campus the person taught.

TPS issued a statement Wednesday evening in response to the death.

“It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our Tulsa Public Schools family. Every loss of a team member means that others have lost a child, parent, spouse, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend, colleague, or mentor.

"When team members pass away, we focus on doing everything that we can to wrap our arms around those left behind — family members, colleagues, and students — to ensure that they have the supports they need as they navigate through such an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, at least six public school employees across the state have died from COVID-19, along with a student from Oklahoma City Public Schools. 

