TPS confirms teacher's death from COVID-19

A Tulsa Public Schools teacher has died of COVID-19.
District officials confirmed Wednesday evening that one of its teachers has died of COVID-19, but they declined to confirm the name or at which campus the person taught.
TPS issued a statement Wednesday evening in response to the death.
“It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our Tulsa Public Schools family. Every loss of a team member means that others have lost a child, parent, spouse, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend, colleague, or mentor.
"When team members pass away, we focus on doing everything that we can to wrap our arms around those left behind — family members, colleagues, and students — to ensure that they have the supports they need as they navigate through such an extraordinarily difficult time.”
Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, at least six public school employees across the state have died from COVID-19, along with a student from Oklahoma City Public Schools.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.