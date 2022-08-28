TPS claims state ed board's accreditation decision violated Open Meeting Act

An attorney with Tulsa Public Schools is questioning whether the decision to downgrade the district’s accreditation was in compliance with the state’s public notification requirements.

Citing a 2021 ruling from the Oklahoma State Supreme Court, TPS general counsel Jana Burk said at Thursday’s Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting that the board’s July vote to accredit the district with a warning — a harsher punishment than “with deficiencies,” as recommended by the Oklahoma State Department of Education — was taken in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act.

“What is indisputably problematic and a violation of the Open Meeting Act is that the agenda item did not notify the public that the board might consider accreditation decisions other than those recommended, especially those that are more severe,” Burk said.

The board at Thursday’s meeting rejected TPS’s request to revisit its decision on the district’s accreditation status.

As posted, the agenda from the state school board’s July 28 meeting lists “discussion and possible action on school district and site accreditation recommendations for the 2022-2023 school year.”

Although a separate agenda item is listed for the accreditation status of an Oklahoma City-based private school, there is not one listed for Tulsa or Mustang, the other school district whose accreditation status was downgraded from what was recommended by the Oklahoma State Department of Education due to alleged violations of the law created by House Bill 1775.

Adopted in 2021, the law prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. It also prohibits causing students to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.

TPS was penalized for an August 2021 professional development session on implicit bias offered to faculty by a third-party vendor after a science teacher at Memorial High School filed a complaint, claiming that the training had a section that “includes statements that specifically shame white people for past offenses in history, and state that all are implicitly racially biased by nature.”

Mustang self-reported a violation involving a voluntary activity meant to teach empathy in a single middle school classroom.

The accreditation recommendations for TPS and Mustang, as well as for other districts, charter schools and individual campuses across the state, were published in a 333-page Excel spreadsheet.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court held in April 2021 in Fraternal Order of Police v. City of Norman that the city of Norman violated the Open Meeting Act when it did not include proposed budget amendments for the Norman Police Department on a June 2020 city council agenda. Those amendments were approved, thus resulting in six-figure budget cut for the Norman Police Department.

The Norman agenda in question specifically listed the capital and operating budgets for other entities and 11 other proposed amendments as attachments, but not the three for the Police Department. That in turn, prompted the state Supreme Court to rule that the agenda did not give sufficient public notice and “created a false implication that Council’s activity would be limited to adopting or rejecting the budgets, subject only to the listed amendments.”

“That’s analogous to what occurred to us last month,” Burk said. “Your agenda item about accreditation provided no notice to the public that the board might consider and approve accreditation statuses different than those recommended.”

Under Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act, any votes taken in violation of that law, such as the amendments cutting the Norman Police Department’s budget that were at the heart of the 2021 Oklahoma Supreme Court case, are considered invalid.

Kathryn Gardner is a Tulsa-based attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance with freedom of information issues.

Speaking in general terms, Gardner reiterated that while state statute does not spell out a competency threshold, the posting requirements under the Open Meeting Act mandate that agendas be laid out in language that the average person can reasonably understand and base their actions accordingly.

“The recent Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling in the Norman case is illustrative because in that instance, it’s not like there wasn’t a reference to a budget on the agenda,” she said. “They said they’d consider one.

“However, by taking action on those amendments, that is an example of the fine line the courts are willing to draw in a case where someone hasn’t veered completely off agenda but the meeting’s discussion and actions are certainly beyond what was contemplated by the public notice that was provided.”

As of the close of business Friday, no litigation had been filed by either docked district, and neither one is listed as a party to a pending federal lawsuit in the Western District of Oklahoma challenging the constitutionality of HB 1775.

<&rule>

Featured video: State board declines to reconsider consequences for TPS