TPS cancels classes in advance of winter storm

Citing the impending winter weather, Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

According to an email sent by TPS at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the closure extends to all district-affiliated afternoon and evening activities, including athletics. The district’s enrollment expo, scheduled for Saturday, is now scheduled for Feb. 12.

The National Weather Service is predicting sub-zero wind chills and up to 8 inches of sleet and snow in the Tulsa area during the back half of the week.

Sand Springs Public Schools announced Tuesday evening that it will be closed Wednesday because of the weather but has not decided about days later in the week.

Other area districts that have announced a shift to distance learning due to the forecast include Sapulpa, Bixby, Bartlesville, Claremore, Tahlequah and Kiefer.

