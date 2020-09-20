TPS bringing distance learning help to doorstep of public housing residents

Rebekah Smith didn’t need transportation to Anderson Elementary School to get help with her kindergartner’s quizzes.
She didn’t even need shoes.
Smith and 5-year-old Braxton Smith stepped right outside their apartment’s front door and tip-toed across the blazing hot pavement to where three white tents were set up next to the complex’s laundromat. Under the shade of the first tent sat Jordan Sheffield-Mix, Tulsa Public Schools’ program manager for early childhood education, waiting to help.
“All we see is a timer counting down, but no questions,” said Smith. “I didn’t want him to miss anything.”
Some north Tulsa schools started bringing the school office directly to where students and parents live this week through a new partnership with Tulsa Housing Authority to provide support while schools remain in distance learning mode for at least the first nine weeks.
The Smiths moved to Mohawk Manor, 3637 N. Birmingham Ave., in May from Louisiana and, because of the pandemic, little Braxton still hasn’t been able to set foot inside a classroom as a first-time student.
But Rebekah Smith said she’s doing everything she can to make sure all three of her children stay on track, despite the challenges.
“I’ll be really excited when the schools reopen. He’s really shy, so it’s hard for him,” she said of Braxton, with a laugh. “You see some of the other kids in his class just really excited to be online and see everyone, but he’s constantly turning away from the screen because he’s so shy.”
Sheffield-Mix was able to determine how Braxton’s quiz issue could be addressed by his teacher and even offered a juice box and snacks.
“Are you guys going to be here every Wednesday?” Rebekah asked.
The answer, for the foreseeable future, is yes, according to Rob Kaiser, interim principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy, 2010 E. 48th St. North.
“As we continue these pop-up offices week to week, we will continue to get families out and we can really help meet families where they are,” he said.
Office hours are 2-4 p.m. on school days as follows: Mondays at Comanche Park, 3608 N. Quaker Ave.; Tuesdays at Apache Manor, 2402 N. Marion Ave.; Wednesdays at Mohawk Manor; and Thursdays at Seminole Hills, 1624 E. Virgin St.
Other school sites served are Unity Learning Academy, as well as Anderson, Celia Clinton, Hawthorne, John Hope Franklin, Springdale and Whitman elementary schools.
As TPS workers manned the tents for elementary, middle and high schools in the McLain High School feeder pattern, Kaiser walked all over Mohawk Manor, letting students and parents know they were there.
Sisters Jorden Hawkins, a seventh-grader at Monroe, and Heavynn Galbreath, a sophomore at McLain, came to check out a hotspot for home internet access and to get help with Galbreath’s class schedule.
“These nine weeks are going to be difficult for me,” sighed Galbreath. “I’m a hands-on learner, so I’m not really catching onto anything.”
Andrea Eger
918-581-8470
Twitter: @AndreaEger
