TPS bringing distance learning help to doorstep of public housing residents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rebekah Smith didn’t need transportation to Anderson Elementary School to get help with her kindergartner’s quizzes.

She didn’t even need shoes.

Smith and 5-year-old Braxton Smith stepped right outside their apartment’s front door and tip-toed across the blazing hot pavement to where three white tents were set up next to the complex’s laundromat. Under the shade of the first tent sat Jordan Sheffield-Mix, Tulsa Public Schools’ program manager for early childhood education, waiting to help.

“All we see is a timer counting down, but no questions,” said Smith. “I didn’t want him to miss anything.”

Some north Tulsa schools started bringing the school office directly to where students and parents live this week through a new partnership with Tulsa Housing Authority to provide support while schools remain in distance learning mode for at least the first nine weeks.

The Smiths moved to Mohawk Manor, 3637 N. Birmingham Ave., in May from Louisiana and, because of the pandemic, little Braxton still hasn’t been able to set foot inside a classroom as a first-time student.

But Rebekah Smith said she’s doing everything she can to make sure all three of her children stay on track, despite the challenges.