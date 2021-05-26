 Skip to main content
TPS bond campaign supporters reiterate call for 'yes' vote
TPS bond campaign supporters reiterate call for 'yes' vote

TPS Bond (copy)
Tulsa World file

Supporters of Tulsa Public Schools’ bond issue reiterated their plea for a “yes” vote Tuesday morning in next month’s election.

Speaking at the Central Library Tuesday morning, co-chairwoman Peggy Simmons and other representatives of the Building Opportunities campaign laid out their reasons for supporting the five-year, $414 million bond package that will go before voters on June 8.

“This bond issue is about our kids and giving them the best chance possible to succeed in life,” Simmons said. “Our children should be able to go to school and focus on their education in a safe learning environment. This bond package accomplishes that.”

The bond package includes four propositions and has been endorsed by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Proposition 1 would allocate $166,755,000 for the district’s buildings, including accessibility upgrades, security upgrades, HVAC repairs, new fences, kitchen improvements and replacing and repairing school roofs.

Proposition 2 calls for $90,695,000 for technology, including hardware, digital marquees at campuses around the district, software upgrades and subscriptions.

Proposition 3 calls for $17,295,000 for transportation. Along with replacing some school buses and their components, it would also allow for the purchase of additional smaller vehicles that would be available to clubs, classes and teams to use rather than a full-size school bus.

Proposition 4 calls for $139,255,000 for teaching materials and programs, including professional development opportunities for teachers, marching band uniforms, library books, curricula and textbooks.

“The state of Oklahoma gives school districts a little bit of money to support textbooks and similar things, but it just wouldn’t do the job,” former school board member Gary Percefull said. “Tulsans have stepped up and made sure that our kids have quality textbooks and classroom supplies.”

The state Department of Education’s budget for textbooks and learning materials for the current fiscal year is $33 million, which is distributed to districts based on their enrollment count. With about 694,000 students attending public schools statewide, that comes out to approximately $47 per pupil.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Early voting is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 3-4. If approved, the proposal would keep property tax rates level and replace the district’s 2015 bond package, which is slated to be retired in August.

After losing about 3,000 students at the start of the year thanks in part to COVID-19, the district’s enrollment has increased by 1,323 students since mid-February.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

