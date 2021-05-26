TPS bond campaign supporters reiterate call for 'yes' vote

Supporters of Tulsa Public Schools’ bond issue reiterated their plea for a “yes” vote Tuesday morning in next month’s election.

Speaking at the Central Library Tuesday morning, co-chairwoman Peggy Simmons and other representatives of the Building Opportunities campaign laid out their reasons for supporting the five-year, $414 million bond package that will go before voters on June 8.

“This bond issue is about our kids and giving them the best chance possible to succeed in life,” Simmons said. “Our children should be able to go to school and focus on their education in a safe learning environment. This bond package accomplishes that.”

The bond package includes four propositions and has been endorsed by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Proposition 1 would allocate $166,755,000 for the district’s buildings, including accessibility upgrades, security upgrades, HVAC repairs, new fences, kitchen improvements and replacing and repairing school roofs.

Proposition 2 calls for $90,695,000 for technology, including hardware, digital marquees at campuses around the district, software upgrades and subscriptions.