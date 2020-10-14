TPS board votes to bring younger students back into classrooms in November

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist entered Tuesday evening's virtual board meeting with an in-depth proposal to return students to the classroom in a hybrid learning format.
About six hours later, the proposal was no more. Board members collectively disapproved of hybrid learning, which involves splitting students into two cohorts that take turns going to school, and instead voted on a plan for elementary schools to reopen four days a week.
Board member John Croisant told the district he didn't believe a hybrid model was a viable way to improve education for students, especially at the elementary level, and said it would make teaching harder for educators.
Suzanne Schreiber agreed, adding that she would rather remain in distance learning than attempt hybrid.
"I go into this with a lot of trepidation," Schreiber said. "... The only thing I do feel strongly about is I feel the hybrid model is not going to provide our kids with more learning and will provide more work for the teachers."
Gist told board members that she understood there were strengths and weaknesses to hybrid learning. The main highlight is that it would help get students in front of teachers, which has been a common complaint from parents.
At the same time, she realizes there is an inherent risk with students coming back to school in any form during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Having only roughly half of students at school at a given time would help make enforcing social distancing easier, but the risk is still there.
"I think the other downside that we've also discussed is the load on educators," Gist said. "We have talked about the way we would manage that as best as we can and also acknowledge that being back in person requires teachers to be doing both, whether that's hybrid or back fully in person, even though clearly it's not as extensive or as consistent as it would be."
Eventually, the conversation shifted when Schreiber created a motion for prekindergarten and kindergarten students to revert to in-person instruction four days per week beginning Nov. 9. Wednesdays would be spent in distance learning, and hybrid learning was removed from the equation.
The motion also called for students in first through third grades to return four days per week starting Nov. 16. Families that wish to remain in distance learning would be able to do so. Higher grades weren't included due to the chance of getting sick increasing for older students.
"I know that this puts the elementary teachers in a situation where they're the ones that are going to end up going back, but we're putting the least-risk population and also a population that we know that in terms of straight distance learning engagement, is the most difficult for them. The babies are having the hardest time."
After a lengthy discussion, the board approved Schreiber's motion 4-3, with the no votes coming from Croisant, Jania Wester and Jennettie Marshall.
Marshall said she voted against the in-person instruction proposal because she believes it's too dangerous for students to come back to school in any capacity right now. She said cross-contamination is inevitable regardless of school health policies because of the locations children will be at outside of school, like churches and parks.
She told a story about her own sick child’s death 36 years ago and how she continues to wonder whether there's anything she could have done to save her.
"That could happen to a child in this district," Marshall said. "That could happen to a teacher in this district, a support worker. That could happen to a sibling, a parent. That could happen to anyone if we make the wrong decision."
Schreiber later made a second motion calling for students in fourth and fifth grades to come back Nov. 30, along with sixth-graders who attend elementary school. That motion also passed, with Marshall, Wester and board President Stacey Woolley voting against.
Board members could not make a decision on when middle school and high school students should return to in-person instruction, however, and the discussion was tabled until a special meeting on Monday.
Board member Jerry Griffin called for a motion that would allow middle-schoolers and high-schoolers to return Nov. 30, but the motion was rejected.
Meanwhile, Gist said the district will direct its efforts to improving distance learning for the secondary grades because of the board’s refusal to make a decision with only a few weeks left to prepare for the second quarter of the school year.
Video: Early voting in Tulsa County moves to a new location amid pandemic.
As schools reopen, here's what we know about children and COVID-19.
Children account for 8% of COVID-19 cases in the US
Over 476,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19
Children account for 1% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US
Children account for under 1% of reported COVID-19 deaths in the US
Over 90% of children with COVID-19 have no or mild symptoms
694 children in the US have contracted Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Children under 10 are less susceptible to infection
Older children may be infected at rates similar to adults
Adults are more likely to infect children than the other way around
Children are less likely to be tested for COVID-19
Children may be left out of contact tracing investigations
The CDC recommends face coverings for children 2 years and older
Children should practice everyday preventative behaviors just like adults
Outdoor activities are safer for children
Children should avoid visiting older family members if possible
Statewide school closures in spring 2020 were associated with decreased COVID-19 cases and deaths
Schools may be safely reopened if community transmission is low
Major outbreaks have been associated with school reopening in some countries
3.3 million seniors live in households with school-age children
Nearly 1.5 million teachers are vulnerable to serious illness if infected with COVID-19
Over 4,000 cases connected to US schools
