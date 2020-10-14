TPS board votes to bring younger students back into classrooms in November

"I think the other downside that we've also discussed is the load on educators," Gist said. "We have talked about the way we would manage that as best as we can and also acknowledge that being back in person requires teachers to be doing both, whether that's hybrid or back fully in person, even though clearly it's not as extensive or as consistent as it would be."

Eventually, the conversation shifted when Schreiber created a motion for prekindergarten and kindergarten students to revert to in-person instruction four days per week beginning Nov. 9. Wednesdays would be spent in distance learning, and hybrid learning was removed from the equation.

The motion also called for students in first through third grades to return four days per week starting Nov. 16. Families that wish to remain in distance learning would be able to do so. Higher grades weren't included due to the chance of getting sick increasing for older students.

"I know that this puts the elementary teachers in a situation where they're the ones that are going to end up going back, but we're putting the least-risk population and also a population that we know that in terms of straight distance learning engagement, is the most difficult for them. The babies are having the hardest time."