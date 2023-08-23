Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Related content Find the Tulsa World's coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters

After almost 90 minutes in executive session, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 7-0 Wednesday to approve a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Deborah Gist.

Citing a desire to prevent a state takeover of the district, Gist announced Tuesday afternoon that she would leave the district. The agreement takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15.

“This is not what I wished for,” board President Stacey Woolley said with a shaky voice before a capacity crowd in the Education Service Center’s Selman Room. “I hope everyone in this room who doesn’t support this action will be present to talk to the man who demanded it.”

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday morning in Oklahoma City to consider TPS’ accreditation status. Citing the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about financial issues in the district, State Superintendent Ryan Walters asked in July that a decision on the district’s accreditation status be delayed until Thursday.

Walters has said Gist should be removed from her position and has said all options are on the table regarding TPS’ status, including not accrediting it or allowing the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take it over, similar to the efforts currently underway with the country’s eighth-largest public school system, the Houston Independent School District.

“I encourage you all to drive that 103 miles early in the morning and camp out if you have to in order to get in the room if able and let your presence be known,” board member Jennettie Marshall said. “The truth will go forward, and each of us can stand tomorrow as drum majors of justice. That’s what it takes — a concerted effort of all people, standing on truth, to ensure that our district remains under control of local elected officials.

“Every one of you have been called out for a purpose tomorrow. … Let the Oklahoma State Department of Education know that we will not accept any Trojan horses in our camp.”

Gist’s tenure with the district started in July 2015. TPS’ board voted 4-3 in September to extend her contract through June 30, 2026.

Her contract is silent on separation terms should she resign or leave by mutual agreement, and the exact terms of the mutual separation agreement were not immediately available. However, before going into a second executive session to discuss potentially appointing Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson as interim superintendent effective Sept. 16, the board voted 7-0 to amend its annuity plan to allow for post-employment contributions.

Gist’s eight-plus years as superintendent were marked by multiple unusual scenarios, including the statewide teacher walk-out in 2018, the spring 2019 Arkansas River flood, and record-setting February 2021 temperatures and snowfall that led to damage at multiple buildings

Like its neighbors, TPS also had to contend with COVID-19. After the Oklahoma State Board of Education ordered all schools to move to distance learning in spring 2020, most of the district remained in distance learning until February 2021 based on guidance from public health officials, a move that drew criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Additionally, the district is currently being audited by the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office after two board members submitted a written request to Stitt in July 2022 in light of an embezzlement case involving now former department head Devin Fletcher. That matter is still under federal investigation.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.