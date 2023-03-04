Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education may be reopening the application process for its vacant District 2 seat.

In addition to interviewing seven candidates in executive session at Friday night’s special meeting, several board members expressed interest in potentially allowing a brief second application window.

“We’ve got some great applicants, and I look forward to hearing from them,” board Vice President John Croisant said during the meeting’s open session. “However, there are some new people we might get to hear from, so we should be open minded as we go through this.”

The agenda for Friday night’s special meeting did not include language that would allow the board to take any action, so the earliest that a hypothetical second application window could open is after Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

The lone item on Monday’s posted action agenda is any motion relating to the appointment of an applicant or the process used to fill the seat.

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s meeting, board President Stacey Woolley said that if a second application window were to be approved, it would most likely be for only two or three days in order to wedge in any needed additional interviews before spring break, and then the appointment would come back before the board at its regularly scheduled meeting on March 20.

“We didn’t discuss preferences or opinions about potential appointees,” Woolley said of Friday night’s two-hour executive session. “I have every faith that we will come to an agreement on the 20th.”

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when the resignation of former board member Judith Barba Perez took effect. In the event of a vacant seat, state law allows school boards up to 60 days to appoint a successor. For TPS, the 60-day mark hits on March 24.

If the board is unable to appoint a successor within that time frame, it may request a special election. However, as attorney Jana Burk advised the board Monday night, the earliest such an election could be held is June 13, with a runoff in September if needed.

According to the Tulsa County Election Board, a special election for District 2 would cost Tulsa Public Schools between $33,000 and $35,000 if only one vote is needed. Should a runoff be required, that figure would double.

Friday’s special meeting was called after the board was unable to reach a consensus on an appointee at Monday night’s meeting, despite pleas from multiple District 2 residents, teachers and parents for representation.

Separate motions to appoint Diamond Marshall and Jasmine Stewart to the vacant seat each resulted in a 3-3 tie, with E’Lena Ashley, Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voting no each time.

A motion to appoint Sharita Pratt died from a lack of a second. An attempt to appoint Pratt to the seat at an earlier meeting ended in a 3-3 tie.