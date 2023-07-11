Citing a desire to give potential candidates as much notice as possible, Tulsa Public Schools board member Jerry Griffin announced Tuesday afternoon that he will not run for reelection in 2024.

“I’ve served for four years and have done what I can do,” he said. “I want to give someone else the opportunity.”

Griffin was elected in June 2020 to a four-year term, defeating long-time incumbent Ruth Ann Fate by 33 votes in a runoff election.

The filing period for the 2024 school board election cycle is Dec. 4-6, with the primary scheduled for Feb. 13 and the general election on April 2, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Griffin represents District 6, which is one of three Tulsa school board seats that will go before voters next year. The other elections are for a full four-year term for District 5 and a one-year term for District 2.

Schools within District 6 include Bell, McArthur, Salk and Zarrow elementary schools; Hale and Memorial middle schools; Hale High School; Street School and Tulsa Honor Academy.

“It’s a good job, and it’s beneficial to the public,” Griffin said of the school board position. “I think others need to step up and serve.”

