Tulsa Public Schools leaders will have new legal guidance as they work through compliance with state demands to maintain the district’s accreditation status as well as an ongoing state forensic audit and the criminal probe of an embezzlement case.

On Monday evening, the school board voted 5-0 to approve a short-term contract with Tulsa-based education attorney Doug Mann to serve as special counsel to TPS interim Superintendent Ebony Johnson and school board leaders.

“I have worked alongside Doug Mann before,” Johnson said. “He has an extensive amount of experience in education law, and due to my interim status, I believe he will be a great fit because of his experience and will provide us with the extensive additional supports we need.”

Board members Jerry Griffin and E’Lena Ashley abstained from the vote.

Oklahoma’s largest school district is grappling with several extraordinary situations that have legal implications.

The State Auditor and Inspector’s Office is still in the process of conducting a forensic audit triggered by Gov. Kevin Stitt after TPS self-reported to law enforcement in June 2022 allegations that one of its most senior administrators schemed to circumvent disbursement and conflict-of-interest policies to benefit himself and two of his family members.

Devin Fletcher, who resigned in late June 2022 as TPS chief talent and equity officer, was charged Monday in Tulsa federal court with felony wire fraud conspiracy on allegations that he embezzled at least $603,992 from Tulsa Public Schools and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

This spring, court records revealed that the FBI had already seized a combined $216,105.95 from two bank accounts listed under the names of relatives of Fletcher’s.

TPS officials and an independent audit firm they hired have called into question the use of the $400,000-$500,000 total intended for teacher recruitment and retention efforts. That reportedly was a combination of the district’s own funds and grant funds received from a philanthropic donor.

Lastly, State Superintendent Ryan Walters publicly campaigned this summer for the state to consider taking over Tulsa Public Schools through the annual review process of state accreditation through which every public school district is authorized to operate and receive taxpayer funding.

Those threats ended for the time being with Deborah Gist’s agreeing with the local school board to step down Friday as Tulsa superintendent and the State Board of Education’s ultimately greenlighting the district’s state accreditation status in late August with three stipulations:

That TPS create a professional development plan to train teachers in scientifically-backed methods of literacy instruction.

That the district create an action plan to get all of its schools that are designated as failing on state school report cards off the “F” schools list.

That the district publish its newly implemented internal controls to try to prevent embezzlement.

Walters has made at least one visit to TPS in recent weeks and has issued a few more public statements about the matter, including Monday morning, when his office sent out a press release marking Johnson’s beginning as interim TPS superintendent.

“I have been clear for months that the status quo was unacceptable and dramatic change was necessary to improve literacy and overall student outcomes among Tulsa students. With new leadership in place, TPS has an opportunity to begin to turn the corner. Our kids deserve it, and the Tulsa community expects strong leadership dedicated to excellence and improving student outcomes,” Walters said in the written statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Johnson and the rest of TPS leadership toward these goals and to foster accountability, innovation, and excellence in Tulsa Public Schools. Working together, we will forge a brighter future for Tulsa kids.”

The proposal approved Monday night by the Tulsa school board says Mann will provide legal services and representation on an “as needed” basis through June 30 for billable work hours not to exceed $49,500. It also specifies that Mann will not perform general or routine legal work for TPS that is normally performed by the staff general counsel or the district’s contracted outside law firm.

“It is of the utmost importance for the board and its interim superintendent to have the legal expertise and dedicated support of Mann to ensure that the board and its interim superintendent can continue to maintain local control of all aspects of the district in furtherance of the district’s mission statement: ‘To have students who lead through literacy, are empowered through experience, and contribute to their community,’” the proposal states.

