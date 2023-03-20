Drawing cheers and shouts of “Representation!” from the audience, Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education voted 4-2 late Monday night to appoint Diamond Marshall to the vacant District 2 seat.

More than a dozen commenters, including several who teach or live within District 2, urged the board to appoint someone Monday night during the public comment period.

“The schools and families in District 2 deserve to have their voices heard,” McKinley Elementary School third grade teacher Lareina Niland said. “Those families are not being served.”

Other finalists for the seat were Wes Alexander, Rob Allwine, Jennifer Campbell, Paul Hall, Kevin Pearson, Jasmine Stewart, Paul Thomas and KanDee Washington.

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when the resignation of former board member Judith Barba Perez took effect. In the event of a vacant seat, state law allows school boards up to 60 days to appoint a successor to serve until the next school board election cycle. For TPS, the 60-day mark hits on Friday.

If the board had not been able to agree on an appointee, the earliest a special election could have been held for the seat would have been June 13, with a runoff in September, if needed.

Attempts at three previous meetings to appoint someone to the seat were unsuccessful. Votes on individual candidates ended in 3-3 ties at the board’s Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 meetings. The board did not have quorum at a Feb. 22 special meeting that included the position on the published agenda and was therefore unable to take action.

TPS campuses within District 2 include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.

The board also had not taken action as of press time on a proposed calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

As presented, the district would start classes 90 minutes later on Fridays to allow additional time for teachers to collaborate.