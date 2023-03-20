Drawing cheers and shouts of "Representation!" from the audience, Tulsa Public Schools' board of education voted 4-2 late Monday night to appoint Diamond Marshall to the vacant District 2 seat.

“When they were voting, I was honestly in shock,” Marshall said. “I am just happy to be here and excited to be that person for my community.”

Voting in favor of the appointment were John Croisant, Jerry Griffin, Susan Lamkin and Stacey Woolley.

Other finalists for the seat were Wes Alexander, Rob Allwine, Jennifer Campbell, Paul Hall, Kevin Pearson, Jasmine Stewart, Paul Thomas and KanDee Washington.

The procedure previously approved by the board to fill the vacancy called for motions and votes to be conducted separately for each finalist, with the candidate who received the most votes named the winner as long as a majority of the board voted in support of that person.

However, Alexander and Washington were the only other finalists to even garner a motion and a second for a vote. Neither received a majority, with Alexander getting yes votes from Lamkin and Croisant, while Griffin, Jennettie Marshall and E’Lena Ashley voted in support of Washington.

Monday night’s vote came after a nearly 90-minute public comment period in which a dozen speakers, including several District 2 teachers, students and parents, urged the board to appoint someone that night.

“The schools and families in District 2 deserve to have their voices heard,” McKinley Elementary School third grade teacher Lareina Niland said. “Those families are not being served.”

The seat was vacant for 56 days due to the resignation of former board member Judith Barba Perez. In the event of a vacant seat, state law allows school boards up to 60 days to appoint a successor to serve until the next school board election cycle. For TPS, the 60-day mark would have hit on Friday.

Attempts at three previous meetings to appoint someone to the seat were unsuccessful. Votes on individual candidates ended in 3-3 ties at the board’s Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 meetings. The board did not have quorum at a Feb. 22 special meeting that included the position on the published agenda and was therefore unable to take action.

TPS campuses within District 2 include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.

Diamond Marshall was sworn in and seated during Monday night’s meeting. However, she abstained from voting on the district’s proposed 2023-2024 academic calendar.

Although the board did approve a recommendation to calculate the 2023-2024 calendar on hours rather than days, it rejected the actual calendar itself as presented, which would have included starting school 90 minutes later on Fridays to allow teachers more time to collaborate.

In exchange, the district would eliminate some of the shorter instructional weeks that it has incorporated in recent calendars by stacking professional days around Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day, thus creating four-day weekends for students.

The proposal was supported by both the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, which represents the district’s support employees.

Several board members said while they recognize the need for teachers and support staff to have that consistent time to work together to discuss how to address students’ needs, logistical concerns raised by parents could not be ignored, including no concrete answers about child care options for parents and guardians unable to adjust their work schedules to accommodate a later start time.

As per Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon, TPS currently only offers before school care at two elementary schools and after school care at 16 elementary schools due in large part to staffing challenges.

“I’m just really concerned about the late start,” Griffin said. “The infrastructure needs to be in place first.”