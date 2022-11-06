TPS board delaying redistricting vote, presents two new maps for public comment

Despite board seat redistricting’s having shown up as an action item on the Tulsa school board’s draft agenda, the item will not be voted on when the board meets Monday night.

Instead, the board will take one more round of public comment on the matter, including feedback on two additional maps that were released Friday afternoon.

Both of the two new proposals, listed as Maps J and K, call for moving Emerson Elementary School from District 1 to District 2, Skelly Elementary School from District 4 to District 6, and Patrick Henry Elementary School from District 7 to District 5. Both also call for moving three Brookside precincts from District 5 to District 1.

Plan J would move Rogers College Middle and High School from District 2 to District 5. Plan K would move Hoover Elementary School from District 6 to District 5.

As presented, both plans have District 2 as the most populous and District 7 as the smallest. In Plan J the population gap between the two would be 2,023 people, while in Plan K, it would be 3,738.

“We’ve worked really hard to try to respect what we’ve heard from community members, and I think these most recent iterations (Maps J and K) do that,” board President Stacey Woolley said.

State law requires school districts whose board seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the U.S. Census results are submitted to the U.S. president.

That law also mandates that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. After accommodating for new voting precinct boundaries, the population variation among the current school board districts is 17.5%.

State statute requires the redistricting process to be complete by Dec. 31. However, the board is also having to take an additional, more immediate deadline into account.

Board district No. 1 is scheduled to be part of the 2023 election cycle. The filing period for candidates for school board seats statewide is Dec. 5-7, with primary elections on Feb. 14 and general elections on April 4.

Tulsa Public Schools’ resolution formally calling for that election — which must include a legal description of the boundaries for the board district on the ballot — is due to the Tulsa County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

With its second regular November meeting scheduled for after Thanksgiving, Woolley said Friday afternoon that the board will have a special meeting no later than Nov. 17 in order to take any comments from Monday night’s meeting under consideration when voting on redistricting.