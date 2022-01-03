TPS board considering meeting agendas, public comment changes

Remarks about agenda items will still be allowed at regular meetings, provided that speakers sign up in advance. However, the proposed amendments call for hearing those comments all at once prior to consideration of the action agenda. Currently, public comments are heard throughout the course of the meeting on individual items.

TPS board President Stacey Woolley said the potential meeting changes are being considered in conjunction with the board’s strategic plan, which is slated to go into effect starting with the 2022-2023 school year.

Instead of having two traditional business meetings each month as it currently operates, the board would instead have one meeting each month focused on contracts, policies and other routine items requiring board approval and one meeting focused solely on student outcomes and goals as laid out in the proposed strategic plan.

“It’s complicated and easy to see it as taking away from rather than changing the focus,” Woolley said. “If we want to meet the outcomes that our community told us were important … we have to spend more time on that.”