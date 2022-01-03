TPS board considering meeting agendas, public comment changes

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education is considering changing some of its internal policies, including agenda formats for future regular meetings.
The information agenda for Monday night’s meeting includes proposed modifications to Policy 1301, which governs meeting agendas, minutes and public comment periods.
Along with releasing regular meeting agenda drafts earlier to the public for feedback, the amendments call for eliminating the information agenda and instead moving those items directly to either the consent agenda or the action agenda.
Under the board’s current operating procedure, except in the event of an emergency, policy recommendations, contracts and other actionable items go before the board twice. Those items make their initial appearance on the information agenda as a first reading, then come back again before the board for formal action at a subsequent meeting.
Area school districts whose regular board meetings currently do not include information agendas include Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs and Union.
An additional proposed amendment to Policy 1301 calls for only allowing citizens comments, or remarks about an item not on the agenda, at the first regular meeting of each month. Current board policy allows for every regular board meeting to include citizens comments, provided that people sign up in at least seven days in advance with the board clerk.
Remarks about agenda items will still be allowed at regular meetings, provided that speakers sign up in advance. However, the proposed amendments call for hearing those comments all at once prior to consideration of the action agenda. Currently, public comments are heard throughout the course of the meeting on individual items.
TPS board President Stacey Woolley said the potential meeting changes are being considered in conjunction with the board’s strategic plan, which is slated to go into effect starting with the 2022-2023 school year.
Instead of having two traditional business meetings each month as it currently operates, the board would instead have one meeting each month focused on contracts, policies and other routine items requiring board approval and one meeting focused solely on student outcomes and goals as laid out in the proposed strategic plan.
“It’s complicated and easy to see it as taking away from rather than changing the focus,” Woolley said. “If we want to meet the outcomes that our community told us were important … we have to spend more time on that.”
Woolley acknowledged that there had been questions both internally and externally about the board’s conflict of interest policies, which are also the subject of proposed amendments on Monday night’s information agenda.
“The intent is to provide some clarity,” she said. “We want to make this less subjective to interpretation and more objective.”
As currently worded, the board’s conflict of interest policy prohibits TPS from contracts with any entities that a board member is “directly or indirectly interested.” However, it does not include a threshold for what constitutes a direct or indirect interest.
As proposed, TPS would be barred from contracting directly any organization in which a board member or their spouse has at least a 5% ownership stake.
Additionally, board members would be required to abstain from a contract vote if they or anyone living in their house works for one of the parties involved in the proposed agreement, has an ownership interest of 3% or more in any of the parties involved or works for a company that would financially benefit from the agreement.
With the information agenda still a feature of regular TPS board meetings, the proposed policy changes will come back before the board for final approval at a subsequent meeting.