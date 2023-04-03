After an hour-long executive session, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously late Monday night to authorize its attorneys to investigate civil litigation options against the district’s former talent management director.

Devin Fletcher resigned from the district in June after the internal discovery of $20,000 in irregularities with a vendor contract, including payments to TPS employees.

In the aftermath of that discovery, TPS officials found similar irregularities with two additional contracts within the Talent Management Department that were directly under Fletcher’s oversight. According to TPS, a criminal investigation into the matter is ongoing.

After the meeting, board President Stacey Woolley said the board opted to have its attorneys investigate further rather than immediately pursue a lawsuit in part because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

"We want to be certain that we are being as financially responsible as possible," she said. "If there comes a time that we feel like it is appropriate to pursue something outside of what's happening criminally, we will do that.

"We are going to stay aware, and we are going to make sure he is held accountable."

The vote to potentially pursue civil litigation against Fletcher preceded a unanimous board vote to accept the district’s annual comprehensive independent audit, which flagged two findings regarding internal controls connected specifically to Fletcher and the district-discovered contract irregularities within the Talent Management Department.

School districts are required to be audited annually. The one presented to the board Monday night is separate from the one ordered in July by Gov. Kevin Stitt after receiving requests from two board members.

Addressing the board late Monday night, auditors Mike Gibson and Kevin Smith with the firm RSM said they specifically expanded their scope of work in order to verify that other departments did not have problems comparable to those in the Talent Management Department.

“We did not come across any other instances,” Smith said.

The auditors' report indicates that the district's financial statements were presented fairly in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The review by RSM did not include any findings regarding how the district spent its federal COVID-19 relief funds, a program that had been flagged by the federal government as high-risk for potential abuse.

A district spokesperson said the audit will be released to the public via TPS’ website after a copy is sent to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, including the parameters of the corrective plan recommended by the auditors.

Next year's edition of the district’s annual independent audit will include an assessment as to whether that plan was implemented.

“Throughout this situation, we’ve acted swiftly, thoroughly and with the appropriate authorities,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said.

“What we are committed to doing and have been for months is making sure that no one, even someone who is a senior executive, can violate our sacred trust. That includes strengthening the internal controls we have, as well as ensuring through training and reinforcement with the team to follow them.”