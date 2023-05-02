Without dissent or debate, Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education formally ratified 2023-24 collective bargaining agreements Monday night with unions representing the district’s teachers and support staff.

“This means when our people get their contracts for next year before the end of the school year, the money that’s on those contracts is correct and appropriate,” said Nancy Leonard, president of the Tulsa chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. “They won’t have to be guessing and trying to figure out how much they’ll actually be making.”

The board approved pay raises for teachers and support staff in April that are slated to start appearing in employee checks in May, plus adjustments to the district’s contribution to the teachers’ retirement funds. With Monday night’s vote, that same scale will be in place for the 2023-24 school year.

“This is amazing,” Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright said. “I’ve been bargaining for 18 years and I can’t remember us having agreements in place this early.”

The board also approved salary adjustments for district employees who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

As approved, all principals and assistant principals who are not part of a collective bargaining agreement will get a 3% pay raise starting July 1. Additionally, all principals will get a $3,000 one-time stipend while assistant principals will get a $2,000 stipend.

All other staff not covered by collective bargaining will get a 1.5% raise, plus a one-time 0.5% stipend and an extra $500 for 10 years of experience.

However, with dueling teacher salary proposals still working their way through the legislature, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district would “happily” re-open negotiations if an education budget is approved that includes higher pay scales.

“Every single one of these people deserve these raises and so much more,” Gist said. “We are going to do whatever we can – with or without support from the state.”

As part of a separate agenda item, the board also approved using COVID-19 relief funds to offer one-time signing bonuses of up to $4,000 for teachers who are new to the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Meanwhile, the lone agenda item to be voted down Monday night dealt more with closing out the current year rather than looking ahead to 2023-24.

By a 2-4 count, the board rejected a recommendation to hire Bledsoe, Hewitt and Gullekson to conduct a final closing audit of Collegiate Hall.

Citing financial problems, the charter school’s governing board voted in March to relinquish the school’s charter effective June 30. Another TPS-authorized charter school, College Bound Academy, will operate Collegiate Hall’s campus starting in 2023-24.

Specifically at issue for the four members who voted against using the firm was its history with both TPS and Collegiate Hall given that the former is being audited at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt and the latter’s finances leading to its closure.

“We know that the school has had financial issues for quite some time that led to closure,” Jennettie Marshall said. “In here (the agenda), it reflects that this auditor has worked with the school and TPS. Given the climate we’re in, I want a firm that has no ties to either.”

Voting against retaining the firm were Jennettie Marshall, Diamond Marshall, Jerry Griffin and E’Lena Ashley.

Board President Stacey Woolley was absent.