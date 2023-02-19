Changes may be on the horizon for two charter schools authorized by Tulsa Public Schools.

A recommendation is slated to come before TPS’ Board of Education at its Feb. 27 meeting to allow College Bound Academy to add the grades currently served by Collegiate Hall, which in turn would relinquish its charter. Both changes would take effect by July 1.

According to student count data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, College Bound Academy has 445 students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade, while Collegiate Hall has 322 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Along with maintaining its current campus at 2525 S. 101st East Ave., College Bound Academy would also operate the facility currently used by Collegiate Hall, the former Wright Elementary School building at 1110 E. 45th Place. The two campuses’ names would not change for at least the 2023-24 school year.

As proposed, College Bound Academy’s current campus would add prekindergarten. The grade offerings at Collegiate Hall’s campus would remain unchanged, and its current students would be able to stay if they so choose.

Additionally, College Bound Academy Director of External Affairs Thomas Golden said, efforts are underway to gauge interest among current Collegiate Hall staff about coming back for the 2023-24 school year if the Tulsa school board approves the proposal.

Speaking on behalf of both College Bound Academy and Collegiate Hall, Golden said the conversations about bringing the two schools together started in late December, and the proposed reconfiguration has already been approved by both schools’ governing boards.

“We quickly figured out for a number of reasons that the concept was a really good idea,” Golden said. “We have similar missions, philosophies and cultures to one another. A lot of our kids when they get to fifth grade end up at Collegiate Hall, so the first few times we went over to visit, we saw a lot of familiar faces.”

Along with the similarities and high number of families shared between the two schools, Golden acknowledged that the potential arrangement was also raised in part due to concerns about Collegiate Hall’s financial standing and its ability to remain in compliance with the terms of its reauthorization agreement with Tulsa Public Schools.

The Tulsa school board voted in October 2021 to renew Collegiate Hall’s charter through the 2023-24 school year contingent upon additional requirements being met, including conducting quarterly assessments on the school’s financial status and ending fiscal years 2022 and 2023 with a positive fund balance.

TPS Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Talent and Equity Officer Andrea Castaneda, whose duties include working with the district’s authorized charter schools, said that although Collegiate Hall did start the current school year on strong footing, the consensus among both her team and the charter school’s governing board was that it would not be able to remain in compliance with those terms by the end of the current school year.

A records request is pending for Collegiate Hall’s financial assessments and operating budgets.

Elizabeth Sedor, Collegiate Hall’s executive director, declined to comment on the role finances played in the decision to try to bring the two schools together.

TPS’ board currently has only six members due the vacant District 2 seat. With a member absent at the time, the board tied on a vote in October to reauthorize another district-sponsored charter school, KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School.

Although that reauthorization ultimately passed when it came back before the board at a subsequent meeting, Golden said the leadership of the two schools did have to contemplate what would happen if their proposal met a similar fate due to the vacant seat.

“If the TPS board is a definitive no on this, then unfortunately, Collegiate Hall will close its doors,” Golden said. “That is the reality of the situation. With no expansion, College Bound Academy would remain in its current state.”