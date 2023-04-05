An internal investigation and an external audit both indicate that two vendor contracts connected to the former head of Tulsa Public Schools’ Talent Management Department had no documented “clear business purpose.”

Obtained Wednesday via an open records request, the findings from RSM auditors challenging the district’s internal financial reporting controls were part of an independent audit unanimously accepted by the district’s Board of Education late Monday night.

According to the auditor’s report and the district’s own investigation, one of the two vendors in question was paid about $343,000 over three fiscal years, while the other received $21,000 for a one-year contract.

According to Superintendent Deborah Gist, of the $364,000 paid to those two vendors, $270,000 came from philanthropic donations. The balance came from the district’s general fund, she said.

The audit findings state that talent management employees were instructed to ignore the district’s internal policies regarding cash disbursements and procurement. Instead, they were told to approve the vendors, create purchase orders and expedite payments.

Former TPS Chief Talent and Equity Officer Devin Fletcher is specifically identified in the finding as circumventing both the district’s disbursement policy and its conflict-of-interest policy. The latter prohibits TPS employees from accepting gifts of cash or cash equivalents from any individuals or businesses who conduct business with the district.

Along with accepting more than $50,000 in direct payments from TPS vendors, Fletcher authorized vendors to make a one-time $25,000 payment in 2021 to a now former TPS employee and $17,000 in bonus payments to multiple TPS employees in 2021 and 2022, the audit findings state.

As of Wednesday, four of the five employees who received those payments are still employed by TPS. As part of the district’s corrective plan, those employees were directed to repay the funds.

The additional vendors are not identified in the audit report. Citing the ongoing criminal investigation, Gist declined to name them when reached via phone Wednesday evening.

The $364,000 is in addition to the funds diverted from TPS’ contracts with Snicklebox LLC. Over the course of four years, the district paid the Atlanta-based contractor $648,000. With the auditors and TPS’ internal reviewers finding evidence that that vendor had actually performed work outlined in its contracts with the district, the exact amount of questionable payments is still undetermined.

“There were some amounts that are in question, but because we turned it over (to investigators) immediately, … I don’t have more specifics about that one,” Gist said.

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously late Monday to authorize its attorneys to investigate civil litigation options against Fletcher.

By law, school districts must be audited annually. The audit conducted by RSM is separate from the one ordered in July by Gov. Kevin Stitt at the request of two Tulsa school board members.

After Monday night’s school board meeting, Gist reiterated that the findings highlighted in the audit were self-reported.

“The findings are entirely items that we (TPS) found and reported, not items that auditors found,” Gist said. “The auditors were clear with the board tonight that they expanded the scope of their audit (and) that this was isolated to our former employee and confirmed to the board that that was the case.”