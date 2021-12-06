TPS approves grade shifts for Hale, East Central feeder patterns

In other business, board members and the public got their first look at some of the data being used to set goals for the board’s next strategic plan, which is slated for adoption in spring 2022.

The first set of data points presented to the board Monday night specifically deal with English language proficiency rates among the district’s elementary and middle school multilingual students. More than one-third of the students speak English as a second language, and the most common non-English languages spoken by TPS students include Spanish, Hmong, Chuukese, Arabic, Pashto, French, Vietnamese and Zomi.

Board members and district officials acknowledged that English proficiency rates have declined since 2019 among both elementary and secondary students.

However, they pointed out that the number of multilingual students in the district has grown exponentially, with an additional 1,452 elementary and middle school students identified for proficiency assessment just between 2019 and 2021.

“Language development does continue, especially as it becomes more challenging academically and students start getting into more technical concepts,” said Laura Grisso, executive director of languages and cultural services. “We are monitoring students and provide support. It is possible for a student to re-identify as needing those supports, as becoming proficient in second grade versus 11th grade are two different things.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.