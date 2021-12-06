TPS approves grade shifts for Hale, East Central feeder patterns

Come August, the grades will be shifting at almost 20 sites across Tulsa Public Schools.
Without discussion or debate Monday night, the school board approved reconfiguring the grades at the elementary and junior high campuses in the East Central and Hale feeder patterns.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, the 16 elementary schools across those two feeder patterns will go through fifth grade rather than sixth grade. Those sixth graders will instead attend East Central and Nathan Hale junior high schools, which will become middle schools in August.
Elementary schools that will be affected by the adjustment are Bell, Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Hamilton, Hoover, Kendall-Whittier, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, MacArthur, Mitchell, McKinley, Owen, Peary and Skelly.
A similar shift was also approved for Project Accept TRAICE Elementary School and Tulsa MET Junior High School.
With the move, all TPS elementary campuses will go through fifth grade starting in August.
Sixth grade was added to most of TPS’ elementary schools in 2011-12 under the district’s reorganization and consolidation effort known as Project Schoolhouse. However, over time, sixth grade has shifted back to the secondary level as part of an effort to have consistent grade configurations across the district.
In other business, board members and the public got their first look at some of the data being used to set goals for the board’s next strategic plan, which is slated for adoption in spring 2022.
The first set of data points presented to the board Monday night specifically deal with English language proficiency rates among the district’s elementary and middle school multilingual students. More than one-third of the students speak English as a second language, and the most common non-English languages spoken by TPS students include Spanish, Hmong, Chuukese, Arabic, Pashto, French, Vietnamese and Zomi.
Board members and district officials acknowledged that English proficiency rates have declined since 2019 among both elementary and secondary students.
However, they pointed out that the number of multilingual students in the district has grown exponentially, with an additional 1,452 elementary and middle school students identified for proficiency assessment just between 2019 and 2021.
“Language development does continue, especially as it becomes more challenging academically and students start getting into more technical concepts,” said Laura Grisso, executive director of languages and cultural services. “We are monitoring students and provide support. It is possible for a student to re-identify as needing those supports, as becoming proficient in second grade versus 11th grade are two different things.”