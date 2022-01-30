TPS announces third Montessori site starting next school year

Come August, Eugene Field Elementary School will house Tulsa Public Schools’ third Montessori program.
The shift will start with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year and will eventually include all grades.
“We are so excited to get to bring this to our students,” Principal Angela Graham said. “I believe we are going to see some amazing outcomes.”
Parent information meetings are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the school near West 21st Street and Southwest Boulevard, along with an open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A second open house is scheduled for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The district’s enrollment window for the 2022-23 school year is open through Feb. 13.
Named for its developer, Dr. Maria Montessori, the Montessori method of education incorporates multi-age classrooms and places an emphasis on collaborative play and hands-on, individualized student-led learning rather than teacher-led instruction.
Before deciding to make the adjustment from a more traditional school setting to implementing the Montessori method, Graham and the Eugene Field faculty reviewed the program, the changes it would require both in terms of tangible needs and the teaching perspective, and whether they would be able to realistically support it for their students.
For example, with its emphasis on student-led learning, Montessori classrooms generally have more room for students to move and interact with one another rather than spend most of their day at a table or desk.
“The consensus among the teachers was very positive,” Graham said. “Once we knew that, then we knew could do it as a school.”
Funds from TPS’ 2021 bond package will pay for the curriculum and materials to implement the program at Eugene Field, along with interior renovations to the building. Eugene Field’s renovations were included in the bond proposal prior to the Montessori announcement.
Montessori programs are already in place at Emerson and Grissom elementary schools. TPS Director of Early Childhood Education Kelly Kane said the district is looking at additional further expansion of its Montessori options in the coming years in an effort have at least one in every feeder pattern.
“This is something we’ve been looking to expand in general and we understand where our schools are under enrolled, that is opportunity to create specialized programs,” Kane said. “I really think this program, which is all about being inclusive … is a chance to provide something special for those families at Eugene Field.”
