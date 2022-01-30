TPS announces third Montessori site starting next school year

For example, with its emphasis on student-led learning, Montessori classrooms generally have more room for students to move and interact with one another rather than spend most of their day at a table or desk.

“The consensus among the teachers was very positive,” Graham said. “Once we knew that, then we knew could do it as a school.”

Funds from TPS’ 2021 bond package will pay for the curriculum and materials to implement the program at Eugene Field, along with interior renovations to the building. Eugene Field’s renovations were included in the bond proposal prior to the Montessori announcement.

Montessori programs are already in place at Emerson and Grissom elementary schools. TPS Director of Early Childhood Education Kelly Kane said the district is looking at additional further expansion of its Montessori options in the coming years in an effort have at least one in every feeder pattern.