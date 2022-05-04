TPS announces teacher, support employee of the year

Tulsa Public Schools’ new Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year hail from the same campus.

On Tuesday night, Carver Middle School English teacher Tracy Manuel and library assistant Andrew Horowitz were announced as TPS’ 2022 Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

“As our Teacher and Support Employee of the Year, Traci and Andrew demonstrate exemplary skills in the classroom and as leaders and models for their colleagues,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said.

A graduate of both Carver Middle School and Booker T. Washington, Manuel has been with TPS since 2011. In addition to serving as team lead for eighth-grade teachers, she co-directed Carver’s first all-school musical in seven years.

Several of her family members were also teachers, including her grandmother, who had stints at Carver and other TPS sites during her career.

“Coming from a family of educators … I was raised around education,” she said. “Education has been my life, so getting this award is a great accomplishment for the entire family. I was shocked, and I can’t be more overwhelmed than this.”

After a career in pharmaceutical and medical sales, Horowitz joined the district in 2016 as a substitute teacher before transitioning to a full-time position in 2017. In addition to his role with the school’s library, he is also Carver’s academic bowl coach.

“I tell the students that every day is a blessing and a blank page to write in and that you’re never too old to learn something new,” he said. “I found a new career at my age where I love it and I feel loved.”

After a community-wide nomination process in the fall, schools throughout the district named site-level Teachers of the Year. Each site-level winner created a portfolio of work to be reviewed by a committee that included Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright and 2021 Teacher of the Year Donna Ross, as well as school and district leaders.

A similar process was followed to select the Support Employee of the Year in collaboration with the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.

Other finalists for Teacher of the Year included Dorothy Blakey, a first-grade teacher at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy; Shannon Cox-McPherson, a first-grade teacher at Celia Clinton Elementary School; Claire Lewis, an algebra and Advanced Placement Statistics teacher at McLain High School; and Janet McCarty Smith, a sixth-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School.

The other finalists for Support Employee of the Year were Miranda Beachy, a teacher’s assistant at Robertson Elementary School; Jeff Cox, the building grounds site supervisor at Will Rogers College High School; Ilse Mendoza, a zone manager on the district’s Plant Operations team; and Helen Lee, a manager on the district’s operations team.

