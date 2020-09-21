TPS addresses potential bond packages for 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s been five years since Tulsa Public Schools put out a bond package, but another one could soon be on the way.

For the past year, district teams have been researching and discussing potential needs and projects to incorporate into the 2021 bond issue. Meanwhile, a citizens bond development committee comprising 39 appointed community members is helping provide critical feedback by identifying perceived gaps or areas of needs that aren’t included.

“They help us evaluate whether or not that bond seems to be aligned to our strategic priorities and core values,” said Ellen Duecker, bond project manager at TPS. “We ask them to look at the strengths in that bond and things that would resonate with the community when we would go out and start talking about that bond.”

The citizens committee then will present its bond proposal to Superintendent Deborah Gist and the TPS Board of Education on Nov. 10. The school board will decide on Dec. 20 whether to proceed with an election for the bond package.

If the board approves the proposal, district officials will promote the bond projects throughout January and February, and Tulsans will vote on the package on March 2.