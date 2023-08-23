The status of Tulsa Public Schools’ state accreditation that allows it to operate and receive state funding will be decided by the State Board of Education on Thursday morning.

Citing the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about financial management in the district, State Superintendent Ryan Walters asked in July that the district’s accreditation renewal be delayed until this month.

After weeks of Walters railing against her leadership, Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist announced Tuesday evening that she intends to step down Sept. 15 in an effort to preserve local control of the school district.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Oliver Hodge Building, 2500 N. Lincoln Blvd., in Oklahoma City.

Also on the agenda are Walters' recommendations that the board vote to demand new "special reports" from school districts regarding "foreign government contributions to Oklahoma schools" and student pronouns.

Accreditation is the process by which the state Board of Education determines whether schools have met a whole host of minimum, state standards and should be authorized or recognized by the state for another year.

Walters has said all options are on the table regarding TPS’ status, including nonaccreditation, which would close the district, or probation, which has been used once in recent years as a vehicle for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take over a school district called Western Heights in southwest Oklahoma City.

In that 2021 case, state education officials had been contacted by Western Heights parents about significant losses in student enrollment and staffing, a failure to provide in-person education the entire school year and wrongful use of bond funds.

Walters is chairman of the state Board of Education, but Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints all other board members. Stitt indicated last week that he believes TPS’ challenges are local control issues for the local school board to address, as are the employment of the local school superintendent.

“I don’t know what takeover is, what they are talking about ,” Stitt told the Tulsa World. “I believe in local control. I think the local board needs to address that.”

“Accredited with probation” is the lowest state accreditation status a school may hold while remaining open. Nonaccreditation forces closure, with the state board tasked under law with considering forced annexation of a nonaccredited school district with neighboring public schools.

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education adopted a resolution last week calling on the state board to accredit the district as recommended earlier this summer by the state’s accreditation office — accredited with two deficiencies.

Those two deficiencies, which Ryan Pieper, the state's executive director of accreditation reviewed at an in-person meeting earlier this summer with Gist and Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley, were a late report and a self-reported embezzlement case from 2022 involving a now-former TPS administrator that is still under active investigation by federal law enforcement.

But the state superintendent can recommend an accreditation status other than the one his staff has made.

In summer 2022, the state board, with a completely different set of governor-appointed members save one, downgraded Tulsa Public Schools to "accreditation with warning" status. Then, the issue was a reported violation of a new state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history.

Warning status is defined by the state as "failing to meet one or more of the (accreditation) standards and the deficiency seriously detracts from the quality of the school's educational program."

Probation, which Walters has said he is eyeing this go-round, is defined as a school that "consistently fails to remove or make substantial progress towards removing all deficiencies noted the previous year, and/or consistently violates regulations, and/or deliberately and unnecessarily violates one or more of the regulations."

On Tuesday evening, Walters celebrated Gist's imminent departure as Tulsa superintendent by posting on the social media site formerly known as Twitter, "Failing kids is not an option. This is the right step to put Tulsa kids first!"

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.