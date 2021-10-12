TikTok 'challenges' involving student vandalism and assault are challenging area schools

TikTok administrators publicly condemned the rumored slap a teacher challenge earlier this month and claimed it was not a trend on the social media platform.

Along with a warning that it was violating the application’s content guidelines, a search Tuesday on TikTok for “slap a teacher” and similar variations yielded only videos of teachers posting their reactions to the proposed challenge and what they would do if a student attempted to slap them.

In an email, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Education Association said none of the organization’s school district-level affiliates have reached out to date with concerns about the challenges that call for physical violence against school employees.

Tulsa Public Schools has not been immune from the effects.

Stephanie Andrews, interim executive director of student and family support services for TPS, said almost all of the district’s 19 secondary sites have had to address on-campus vandalism or theft brought about by the “Devious Licks” challenge.

Like their suburban counterparts, TPS has had to take disciplinary action against students caught participating in the challenges, up to suspensions.