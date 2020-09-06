'Thrilled, happy and elated': Scholarship fund honoring late Tulsan seeks final applicants after decade-long run

After nearly 10 years and more than 20 scholarships awarded in her name, the parents of a late Tulsa woman say they are satisfied that their mission has been accomplished.
Patricia and Sam Burns, founders of the Heather Burns Memorial Scholarship Fund, said following the recent announcement of their 2020 award that they plan to end the nonprofit program once their remaining scholarship money is gone.
“We want to encourage 2021 seniors to apply. We still have money to give away,” said Patricia Burns of the fund, which offers scholarships to high school seniors fighting sickle cell disease or other life-threatening illnesses or who have a financial hardship.
With the remaining funds, there’s enough for about five more scholarships, the couple said.
The program was established to honor the memory of Heather Burns, who died at 32 from sickle cell disease.
Through the effort, 21 scholarships totaling more than $40,000 have been awarded since 2011, including the latest, to Iceis Wiley, a 2020 Booker T. Washington High School graduate.
The best year for the program was 2019, when five scholarships were awarded.
But with the couple aging and the amount of work required, it’s time for them to walk away, Sam Burns said.
The Burnses are happy, they say, with what they’ve accomplished in Heather’s memory.
It felt right to honor their daughter with a scholarship program because of her own passion for education. From an early age, she was a big believer in it and saw it as key to achieving her goals, they said.
The effort started small, Sam Burns said.
“We had humble beginnings, selling raffle tickets and holding garage sales.”
After adding an annual dinner and talent show at the Tulsa Country Club, “our support just grew and grew,” he said.
Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that most commonly affects those of African descent.
Heather Burns, whose lifelong battle with it included a debilitating stroke in her 20s, helped serve as a face for the sickle cell community.
She was a former poster child for the Oklahoma Sickle Cell Foundation and recipient of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Oklahoma’s Triumphant Adult Award.
A graduate of Will Rogers High School, she attended Langston University and the University of Oklahoma, and held a degree in mass communication from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
She pursued a range of interests, from music and dance to protecting the environment. She was an advocate for voter registration and was active in her church.
Wiley is now a freshman at Langston University. Her goal is to become a pediatric nurse practitioner and eventually open up her own clinic.
“We think Heather would be thrilled, happy and elated with what’s been accomplished in her memory,” Sam Burns said.
