'Thrilled, happy and elated': Scholarship fund honoring late Tulsan seeks final applicants after decade-long run

After nearly 10 years and more than 20 scholarships awarded in her name, the parents of a late Tulsa woman say they are satisfied that their mission has been accomplished.

Patricia and Sam Burns, founders of the Heather Burns Memorial Scholarship Fund, said following the recent announcement of their 2020 award that they plan to end the nonprofit program once their remaining scholarship money is gone.

“We want to encourage 2021 seniors to apply. We still have money to give away,” said Patricia Burns of the fund, which offers scholarships to high school seniors fighting sickle cell disease or other life-threatening illnesses or who have a financial hardship.

With the remaining funds, there’s enough for about five more scholarships, the couple said.

The program was established to honor the memory of Heather Burns, who died at 32 from sickle cell disease.

Through the effort, 21 scholarships totaling more than $40,000 have been awarded since 2011, including the latest, to Iceis Wiley, a 2020 Booker T. Washington High School graduate.

The best year for the program was 2019, when five scholarships were awarded.