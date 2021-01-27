 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three sites at Union Public Schools move to distance learning; 27 teachers in district are COVID-positive
top story

Three sites at Union Public Schools move to distance learning; 27 teachers in district are COVID-positive

{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Broken Arrow middle school site, Muskogee High School transition to distance learning

Virus-induced staffing issues have prompted another area district to move its high school students to distance learning.

On Wednesday morning, officials with Union Public Schools announced that all students in grades nine through 12 will pivot to distance learning starting Thursday.

Along with Union High School, the switch also extends to the Union Freshman Academy and the district’s alternative education site. According to data published Wednesday morning by the district, 26 teachers are in quarantine among the three sites, 27 teachers are are in isolation with infections across the district.

“Due to significant teacher absences at the secondary level, we’ve reached the point where we do not have enough substitutes available to adequately cover classrooms at these grade levels,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In-person instruction for those three sites is scheduled to resume on Feb. 8. In the interim, co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

All other Union campuses will continue to have class in person.

Districtwide, 1,007 students have either tested positive or are currently in quarantine, with the three sites in question accounting for 248 cases.

Gallery: What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News