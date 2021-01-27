Three sites at Union Public Schools move to distance learning; 27 teachers in district are COVID-positive

Virus-induced staffing issues have prompted another area district to move its high school students to distance learning.

On Wednesday morning, officials with Union Public Schools announced that all students in grades nine through 12 will pivot to distance learning starting Thursday.

Along with Union High School, the switch also extends to the Union Freshman Academy and the district’s alternative education site. According to data published Wednesday morning by the district, 26 teachers are in quarantine among the three sites, 27 teachers are are in isolation with infections across the district.

“Due to significant teacher absences at the secondary level, we’ve reached the point where we do not have enough substitutes available to adequately cover classrooms at these grade levels,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said.

In-person instruction for those three sites is scheduled to resume on Feb. 8. In the interim, co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

All other Union campuses will continue to have class in person.