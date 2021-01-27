Three sites at Union Public Schools move to distance learning; 27 staff members in district are COVID-positive

Staffing issues exacerbated by Covid-19 have prompted another area district to move its high school students to distance learning.

On Wednesday morning, officials with Union Public Schools announced that all students in grades 9-12 will pivot to distance learning starting Thursday.

Along with Union High School, the switch also extends to the Union Freshman Academy and the district’s alternative education site. In-person instruction for the three campuses is scheduled to resume on Feb. 8.

“Due to significant teacher absences at the secondary level, we’ve reached the point where we do not have enough substitutes available to adequately cover classrooms at these grade levels,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said.

As per district spokesman Chris Payne, Union was unable to fill 23 substitute teacher requests on Wednesday alone, with some of the absences attributed to issues other than the pandemic.