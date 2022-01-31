Three candidates vying for Union school board seat

Voters in the southeastern corner of Union Public Schools’ attendance area have three choices for the board of education come Feb. 8.
Shelley Gwartney, Dr. Chris McNeil and Derek Rader are running in Zone 2. Currently represented by McNeil, Zone 2 includes the campuses of Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.
If no one candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 5.
A Union graduate and parent of four current Union students, Gwartney serves on the board of the Parent-Teacher Association at Peters Elementary School and has been involved with the Union PTA Council.
Gwartney previously substitute taught with the district as well and said she would welcome conversations between the district and private businesses or municipal governments to help address the substitute teacher shortage.
She said she wants to serve on the school board to foster more communication between the district and the community, including being able to send constituents directly to the right person or department if they have questions.
“I want to be the person that if someone has a question, they can say ‘Oh, I can call Shelley. She’ll know or she’ll find out who to talk to,’” she said. “Why can’t I fill that gap and know who exactly to send someone to? I haven’t seen that from any school board members.”
Appointed to the board in January 2021 to fill a vacancy, McNeil is an emergency room physician at Oklahoma State University Medical Center. Prior to completing medical school, he taught financial literacy and was an assistant wrestling coach with the district.
McNeil said he sees school board members as a way to facilitate connections between the district and the rest of the community with the hope that in turn that those partnerships would help create pathways for students’ long-term goals.
As an example, he said he would like to start an alumni association, which could provide contacts for students interested in pursuing internships or career paths that they might not otherwise have considered, such as medicine.
“As kids come up to through the ranks, they can sit down and have lunch with a Union alum who is say, a pediatrician, who lives down the street or went to the same school as that kid,” he said.
Providing career opportunities for students is also a key component of Rader’s campaign.
Rader previously served on Union’s board of education for 10 years and opted to not seek another term in 2007.
Citing an impending increase in American manufacturing, he said he is running again in part to help make sure Union students are adequately prepared for what that potential shift’s impact on life after high school.
Along with encouraging high school students to consider pursuing engineering courses through Tulsa Community College and Northeastern State University, he said that preparation effort includes conversations with site principals and administration to make sure the schools in Zone 2 have the facilities, staff and equipment necessary to support the students and staff.
“I’ve talked to site principals, including at the high school,” he said. “It’s not enough that the student graduates from high school, it’s what are they going to do after high school.”