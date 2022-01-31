Three candidates vying for Union school board seat

Appointed to the board in January 2021 to fill a vacancy, McNeil is an emergency room physician at Oklahoma State University Medical Center. Prior to completing medical school, he taught financial literacy and was an assistant wrestling coach with the district.

McNeil said he sees school board members as a way to facilitate connections between the district and the rest of the community with the hope that in turn that those partnerships would help create pathways for students’ long-term goals.

As an example, he said he would like to start an alumni association, which could provide contacts for students interested in pursuing internships or career paths that they might not otherwise have considered, such as medicine.

“As kids come up to through the ranks, they can sit down and have lunch with a Union alum who is say, a pediatrician, who lives down the street or went to the same school as that kid,” he said.

Providing career opportunities for students is also a key component of Rader’s campaign.

Rader previously served on Union’s board of education for 10 years and opted to not seek another term in 2007.